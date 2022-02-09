Chinhoi pips home player Indiza in playoff at Karen course

Zimbabwe’s leading professional Robson Chinhoi beat Kenya’s most known pro, Dismas Indiza in a three-hole playoff to claim the seventh leg of the 2021/2022 Safari Tour series at the par 72 Karen Country Club course on Wednesday.

At the end of regulation play, the two leading pros had tied on a total of 12 under par 276.

Indiza, the only player in the tournament to play under par in all the four rounds, missed birdie chances in the first two holes of the play off (10th, 11th and 12th) to level with the Zimbabwean, but missed the putt for a par and lost to Chinhoi with a par.

“I am very happy to have made it to the top. I didn’t think I would manage to go beyond fourth place," said Indiza, who shot two under par 70 in the final round to catch up with Chinhoi on 12 under par.

The Zimbabwean had dropped a couple of shots in the final round to finish on one over par 76.

He won Sh274,211, while Indza took home a total of Sh191,579 due to under par scores.

Indiza also leads in the “Road to Magical Kenya Open’’ with a total of 324 points, while Chinhoi leads the regional players with 311, with Visitor Mapwanya and Uganda’s Deo Akope in a neck- and-neck battle for the second slot having scored 118 and 116 points.

Meanwhile, Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige, who had led in the first round, dropped to third place on 277 after a level par 72 in the closing round where he was a shot better than Mapwanya, who carded four over par 76 to wind up in fourth place on 278.

Action now moves to Muthaiga Golf Club on Sunday where the par 71 course, which is also hosting the Magical Kenya Open, will stage the eighth leg in the series.

The final leader board

Robson Chinhoi (Zim) 69, 67, 67, 73= 276*

Dismas Indiza 70, 68, 68, 70= 276

Simon Ngige 66, 66, 73, 72= 277

Visitor Mapwanya(Zim) 68, 64, 70, 76= 278

Greg Snow 74, 69, 70, 70= 283

Nyasha Muyambo (Zim) 72, 69, 69, 73= 283

Sunday Olapade (Nig) 71, 67, 73, 74- 285