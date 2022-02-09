Chinhoi pips home player Indiza in playoff at Karen course

Robson Chinhoi

Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi follows the progress of his shot during the seventh leg of the 2021/2022 Safari Tour series at the par 72 Karen Country Club course on February 9, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Meanwhile, Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige, who had led in the first round, dropped to third place on 277 after a level par 72 in the closing round where he was a shot better than Mapwanya, who carded four over par 76 to wind up in fourth place on 278.
  • Action now moves to Muthaiga Golf Club on Sunday where the par 71 course, which is also hosting the Magical Kenya Open, will stage the eighth leg in the series.

Zimbabwe’s leading professional Robson Chinhoi beat Kenya’s most known pro, Dismas Indiza in a three-hole playoff to claim the seventh leg of the 2021/2022 Safari Tour series at the par 72 Karen Country Club course on Wednesday.

