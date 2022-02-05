Zimbabwean Chinhoi man to beat at Safari Tour seventh leg

Robson Chinhoi

Robson Chinhoi follows the progress of his shot on day two of the 2021 Tusker Malt Uganda Open on December 2, 2021 at the par 71 Entebbe Golf Club.

Photo credit: Eddie Chicco | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This week’s seventh leg at Karen has received an entry of 76 players including three amateurs
  • The Karen course, which is slightly easier compared to Limuru’s, has been in great condition and likely to produce impressive scores depending on how the course is set
  • Zimbabwean pro Robson Chinhoi, who also leads the hunt for the “Magical Kenya Open’’ slots for the regional players, remains the man to beat


The 2021/2022 Safari Tour golf series resumes at the par 72 Karen Country Club course today, following the Pro-Am on Saturday.

