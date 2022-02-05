Zimbabwean Chinhoi man to beat at Safari Tour seventh leg

The 2021/2022 Safari Tour golf series resumes at the par 72 Karen Country Club course today, following the Pro-Am on Saturday.

This week’s seventh leg at Karen has received an entry of 76 players including three amateurs.

During the sixth leg, Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi produced an aggregate of two under par 286 to beat Golf Park’s Eric Ooko by four shots.

It was the first event this year that produced rather poor scores probably because of the difficult and tricky Limuru greens.

The Karen course, which is slightly easier compared to Limuru’s, has been in great condition and likely to produce impressive scores depending on how the course is set.

On the other hand, the poor scores at Karen were probably due to the one month break the players had after the Uganda Open where Justus Madoya from the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort returned an impressive 13 under par score.

In fact, the top four players were on under par scores despite the tough Entebbe course where a number of leading professionals failed to make it to the money list.