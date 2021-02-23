Chinhoi in pole position at Karen course

  • It was not a good round for Odoh as he dropped three straight shots after picking up a birdie at the second hole, dropped one more shot at the 12th for two over par 73 to drop to fourth, where he tied with John Wangai on four under par 209.
  • “My take off from the tee was just bad and it really made me drop a number of shots as I was struggling to make some recovery in almost every hole, but will see how it works tomorrow," said Odoh.

Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi eventually took the lead after a brilliant round of six under par 66 gave him a three rounds total of 12 under par 201 ahead of Wednesday's final round of the Safari Tour ninth leg at Karen Country Club course.

