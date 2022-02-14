Chinhoi extends lead at Muthaiga leg of Safari Tour

Robson Chinhoi

Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi follows the progress of his shot during the seventh leg of the 2021/2022 Safari Tour series at the par 72 Karen Country Club course on February 9, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The top eight Kenyans after this week’s event will earn automatic slots to the Magical Kenya Open, while Chinhoi is likely to grab the top slot among the regional players, with Rugumayo, Deo Akope and Visitor Mapwanya chasing the second slot.
  • Meanwhile, Kenya Amateur Match Play champion John Lejirmah shot two under par 69 to lead home player Daniel Kiragu in the chase for the amateur title in the Safari Tour eighth leg.

Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi Monday increased his lead from one to six shots on day two of the KCB sponsored Safari Tour series eighth leg at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

