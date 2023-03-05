China’s Wu back for another ‘special win’ on Kenyan soil

Defending champion Ashun Wu is excited to return to Kenya for this year’s Magical Kenya Open scheduled for March 9-12 at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

The 37-year-old enhanced his record as China’s most successful player on the DP World Tour when he fired a six under par final round of 66 to win his fourth title by four strokes.

Wu has enjoyed a strong start to the 2023 Race to Dubai campaign, finishing in a share of ninth at the Investec South African Open Championship in December.

“I’m really excited to return to Kenya,” said Wu. “It’s been five years since I’ve had an opportunity to defend a title. It’s something I’m looking forward to.

“My win in Nairobi was such a special one. It had been years since my last victory and to have my family there, including my daughter, who was just 13 weeks old at the time, was wonderful.”

Two-time DP World Tour winner Robert MacIntyre and the Tour’s most recent victor Marcel Siem will join Wu.

Meanwhile, MultiChoice yesterday announced that it will exclusively air the event from Thursday via DStv and Supersport channels.

MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director Nancy Matimu said that the firm wants Kenyans to enjoy unrivalled access to golfing entertainment on DStv Compact Plus and Premium packages.