Channelle Wangari impresses in Nick Faldo Golf Series finals

Kenya’s Channelle Wangari on Thursday fought her way to third place in the Girls' Under 16 Category of the Nick Faldo Golf Series finals at the par 70 Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club course in Abu Dhabi, United Emirates.

During the final round of the tournament which attracted a field of 55 players, Wangari made three birdies and dropped two shots at the front nine then bogeyed three holes at the back nine for two over par 72 and a total of six over par.

Taking the title in that category was Lara El Chaib of the United States with four under par, winning ahead of second-placed Isabella Taylor-Stokes of England on two over par.

Overall, Wangari tied for 30th place while in the Boys' section, Krish Shah wound up in 16th place with 22 over par, with Michael Lugiano of the United States of America emerging the winner on three under, same as Lucky Cruz also from the USA and England’s Ben Bolton.

The Girls' Under 21 title went to Ana Dawson from the Isle of Man with an impressive score of six under par in 54 holes where One Kashima of Japan was second on two under par.

The Boys' Under 21 title went to Taiwan with TangWei Chang with a brilliant score of 13 under par, a score which also earned him the overall title where he beat Jammie Mann of Scotland by three shots while Didrik Bengtsson of Sweden was third on nine under par.

During the final round, Chang birdied the fifth, sixth and seventh but made a seven on the par four-ninth.

He birdied the 17th and 18th for a closing round one under par 69. Mann on the other hand, made three birdies and four bogeys. Kenya’s Daniel Kiragu finished in 12th place on four over par.