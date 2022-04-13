Champs Muthaiga eye successful Tannahill Shield defence

After their popular victory in last year’s Tannahill Shield, defending champions Muthaiga Golf Club are favourites in this year’s tournament which returns to its traditional Easter season.

The event, which marks its 97th anniversary, gets underway at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course on Friday afternoon.

Last year, the event was held in late August due to the Covid19 outbreak.

This year’s tournament officially started on Tuesday with the Junior tournament won by Vet Lab Junior team.

During the 2021 event, the Muthaiga side was on fire right from the tee-off as they picked enough points in each round for an amazing total of 48 points to beat Western by nine points, with Limuru coming home third.

Muthaiga’s line-up once again includes some of the country’s leading juniors Njoroge Kibugu, Taimur Malik and Daniel Kiragu.

Kibugu who finished in the recent All Africa Junior Team Challenge in Cairo Egypt, has been in an amazing form this year, having been the only Kenyan golfer to make the cut in the Magical Kenya Open played at his home course.

Others in the line-up include immediate past captain Dr. Khushil Nathwani, Neer Chandaria, former club chairman Bhavnish Chandaria, Kavit Bhakoo, Bo Ciera, John Gitonga and the new face in the team Imran Rattansi.

Muthaiga will have to watch the Western combined team made up this year of Peter Rimui, John Kamais, Kisii Sports Club’s Geoffrey Karioki, Robert Nyanchoga, who plays his golf regularly at Royal, Luther Kamau of Nakuru, Elly Barno and Nelson Koech from Nandi Bears, Victor Maiyo, Kimeli Mutai, and Eldoret’s Danny Chelogoi.

Hosts Royal, who started badly in the 2021 event, have learnt their lesson and are likely to attack right from day one, according to team captain Joseah Kogo. They start against Limuru and Karen.

They need a strong foundation before tackling Western and Sigona on Saturday morning and Muthaiga and Mombasa later on in the afternoon.

Besides playing captain Kogo, the rest of the line-up is made up of Kevin Juma, Aman Pirbhai, Paul Ngugi, Steve Otieno, Njogu Kungu, Willy Mastamet, Jatinder Thethy, veteran Abner Onsongo and James Kamenchu, formerly of Kenya Railway golf team.

The champions will be opening their campaign against Sigona and Vet Lab, while Western is drawn against Railway and Mombasa in a must-win match.

Both matches will start from the first tee, while Royal will be sorting out Karen and Limuru from the 10th tee.

For the first time, the event being sponsored by Jamii Telkom and supported by Chipper Cash, Rentco Africa, Johnnie Walker, Coca Cola, AAR and Kenyatta National Hospital, and will feature a senior tournament on Friday morning.