Chairman's Prize takes centre stage at Ruiru

After serving two successful years as the Chairman of the fast growing Ruiru Sports Club in Kiambu County, Peter Mwaura finally calls it a day with the traditional Chairman’s Prize this weekend.

The event which has attracted a huge entry of 300 golfers, is being sponsored by KCB and supported by Crown Paints, Tropikal Brands and Tek Productions.

This Saturday’s tournament set for 6.45am, is the climax of the “Chairman’s Prize Week’’ which started on Monday, followed by the Chairman’s curtain-raiser Club-Nite on Friday.

Besides the golf event, there will be the Chairman’s Prize Bowling tournament also at Ruiru Sports Club.

“This weekend winds up an eventful six years for me, first as vice captain which I did for two years followed by another two years as the Club captain before I embarked on the Chairmanship for another two years and I am extremely grateful to the club members for having given me the chance to serve the club on those various capacities,’’ said Mwaura, a former employee of Nation Media Group, now working with KCB.

KCB Group Director, Marketing, Corporate Affairs and Citizenship Rosalind Gichuru said the sponsorship is part of the Bank's goal to continue nurturing emerging and established talent in golf. The Bank is the biggest sports sponsor in East Africa, with footprints in football, volleyball, rugby, golf, athletics, and chess.

On the other hand, the weekend event kicks off a series of celebratory activities as the Club marks 100 years of existence this year. “We are beginning a series of celebratory activities to mark our 100th anniversary and what a better way than to launch it with a big tournament as we honour the exiting Club Chairman,” said Dominic Chege, the incoming Club Chairman.

“The past two years have been a great success and have placed the Club in a great position to achieve its growth ambitions,” he added.

KCB has been the platinum sponsor for the Ruiru Sports Club Chairman’s Prize for the past eight years and has spent over Sh500 million on golf in the past 10 years across the country. Over the past 19 years for example, KCB has invested over Sh1.2 billion in sponsoring motorsports primarily through rallies and autocross circuits, through the Kenya Motorsports Federation (KMSF).

Elsewhere, action in the “Road to Gleneagles” Johnnie Walker Golf Series now shifts to the nine-hole Nanyuki Sports Club course this Saturday for the 14th edition of the countrywide series.

A total of 100 players drawn from the home club and other clubs in the mountain region such as Nyeri and Nyahururu, will be battling it out from 6.30am in the four-ball stableford event where at stake besides the beautiful take-away prizes courtesy of Johnnie Walker, will be three four-ball slots to the semi-finals to be held at Muthaiga next month. Players will be battling to make the cut to the grand finale where the overall winners will earn a trip to Gleneagles Golf Course Scoteland.

This weekend’s event comes back-to-back after the Muthaiga leg last weekend, which produced an all-female winning team of June Waweru, Mercy Wambugu, Susan Mwangi, and Rose Koome who posted a total of 111 points.

So far, a total of 39 teams have qualified to play in the semi-finals following previous events held at various clubs around the country.

Speaking at Muthaiga, EABL’s Marketing Manager for Spirits Josephine Katambo said: “This has been a really great journey so far, and we are very delighted by the progress we have made. We are proud to offer golfers across the country a tournament of this stature, and an opportunity to give lucky individuals the opportunity to travel to and play at the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland.”

At Kiambu Golf Club, the popular Karume Cup is back after a six-year absence. The last event was held in 2016. This weekend’s event which has attracted a field of 160 players, marks 40 years since the tournament was launched by the late former Kiambaa Member of Parliament James Njenga Karume.

One of the late Karume’s sons Wanjema Karume said the family had decided to revive the event in memory of the late Karume. “From now on, we will make an effort to make sure that the event is held every year as it was an important event for our late Mzee,’’ said Wanjema.

Meanwhile, NCBA golf series launched early last month at Kenya Railway Golf Club and which this year will have events across the East Africa region, moves to the North Rift town of Kitale for the third leg of the 18-event series which also includes two junior events in Kenya and one at the Lake Victoria Serena in Uganda during the Easter weekend.