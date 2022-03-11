Central Region to debut at Tannahill Shield

A team from the Central region will for the first time participate in the annual Tannahill Shield (Easter Tournament), Kenya’s most popular Inter-Club match play Foursomes tournament which marks its 97th anniversary this year and returns to its usual Easter weekend season at Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Last year’s tournament was held in August because golf had been suspended during Easter season due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the Central team will participate in the Junior section and the newly introduced Seniors Category.

The junior tournament is back this year after missing out last year, and will as usual take place as a curtain-raiser for the main tournament from April 11 and 12 while the seniors will play on April 15 in the morning ahead of the main tournament’s opening round in the afternoon.

The participating clubs this year will be host Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Muthaiga Golf Club, RNGC, Karen Country Club, Sigona Golf Club, Limuru Country Club, Kenya Railway Golf Club, Western Kenya, Mombasa Team and Vet Lab Sports Club.

Leading in the sponsorship this year, will be Jamii Telcom Kenya which has supported the event for a number of years now. One of the most popular Inter-Club invitational tournament was cancelled in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was the first time the event was cancelled since the second World War.

Regarded as one of the biggest amateur golf events in Sub Saharan Africa which brings together the best amateur players from the nine golf clubs from Nairobi, Mombasa and Western provinces to compete for coveted honours, the tournament was started in 1924 and has been taking place annually.

It was started in 1924 by the then Nairobi Golf Club (now Royal Nairobi Golf Club) captain Arthur Tannahill and has been taking place annually save for the two World Wars.

Like the 2019 event, this year’s tournament has received big support from a number of corporates led by main sponsor Jamii Telcom, while others are CPF, Instabet, Development Bank, East Africa Breweries, Lucozade, AAR Healthcare, NCA, Crown Paints, Monster Energy, Keringet, Tysons Limited, Merican Limited and KNH.

All of them have contributed one way or the other to make sure that Royal Nairobi Golf Club once again hosts a thrilling Tannahill Shield. Both Royal and Muthaiga have won the Shield more times than the rest of the teams, with Muthaiga having emerged the winners last year.