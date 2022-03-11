Central Region to debut at Tannahill Shield

Njoroge Kibugu

Muthaiga Golf Club's Njoroge Kibugu (centre) lifts the Tannahill Shield at Royal Nairobi Club in Nairobi on August 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The participating clubs this year will be host Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Muthaiga Golf Club, RNGC, Karen Country Club, Sigona Golf Club, Limuru Country Club, Kenya Railway Golf Club, Western Kenya, Mombasa Team and Vet Lab Sports Club
  • It was started in 1924 by the then Nairobi Golf Club (now Royal Nairobi Golf Club) captain Arthur Tannahill and has been taking place annually save for the two World Wars
  • Both Royal and Muthaiga have won the Shield more times than the rest of the teams, with Muthaiga having emerged the winners last year

A team from the Central region will for the first time participate in the annual Tannahill Shield (Easter Tournament), Kenya’s most popular Inter-Club match play Foursomes tournament which marks its 97th anniversary this year and returns to its usual Easter weekend season at Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

