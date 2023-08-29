Captain Juma stars in Malindi tourney

Malindi Golf and Country Club Captain Walter Juma led from the front during the weekend’s Diamond Trust Bank’s (DTB) ‘Bank with Us’ golf series event that attracted over 100 players.

Recovering from a cold, Juma, playing off handicap 17, produced an impressive 42 points, made up of 21 points in each nine, to claim the overall prize during the fourth leg of the series.

He beat senior golfer Peter Pohland who made a slow start posting 16 points in the opening nine, though he made a tremendous improvement at the back nine, firing 23 points for a total of 39 points to claim the men’s first prize ahead of James Mutua on 37 points.

“First, I would like to thank DTB for giving us an excellent event here at our very own Malindi Golf and Country Club. I am delighted to have emerged the winner. My first nine was excellent, and so was my second nine. Our well-maintained Malindi Golf course enabled me to play competently,’’ said Juma.

On the other hand, Njambi Wasige was also on top of her game, as she produced an impressive 40 points to claim the ladies first prize, beating Nancy Gatwiri by two points. Leading the staff was Kennedy Nyakomitta, Director of Sales-DTB, with 25 points.

DTB’s ‘Bank with us’ golf series, which leverages on the sport to get closer to its customers countrywide, as well as boost businesses by bringing services closer to its customers, has so far visited Sigona, Kitale and Nakuru.

At Limuru Country Club, 13 years old Mahir Patel beat Jelani Kihanya in a play-off to win the Limuru Junior Open at the weekend. The two had tied with a total of 239 gross. Kihanya however was awarded the prize for the best boy gross.

Bianca Ngecu took the girls title with a score of 248 gross, while Gitonga Gitobu clinched the overall nett title with a score of 192 nett. In the 19 to 21 years category, John Wambari took the boys title with 248 gross ahead of Dennis Gakuo on 257.

Maryam Mwakitawa was the girls winner on 261 gross. She won by eight shots from Cherishe wachira. The net winner was Leigh Mbuthia on 207. Down at the 16 to 18 years category, Kevin Anyien carded 240 gross to win ahead of Mukundi on 247.

Junaid Manji led in the 14 to 15 years with 243 gross while the girls winner was Hazel Kuria on 252. And finally in the 13 years and under, Yuvraj Rajput won with 246 gross and Justin Ngeera was second on 256. The girls title went to Cherono Kipkorir on 257 followed in second place by Belinda Wanjiru on 267. Ryan Njuguna took the net title on 199 nett.

Summarised weekend golf results;

At Railway Golf Club; Morning Team Golf Day; Overall Winner: Ruth Mwende 41 pts, Men Winner: George Muraguri 38, Samson Gakere 37, cb Patrick Karani 37, Gross Winner: Paul Orawo 79 Gross, Lady Winner: Mary Ndegwa 33, Janealice Mutuota 32, Senior Winner: Titus K Mbogua 36, Junior Winner: Stephen Chiuri 26, Sponsor’s Guest Winner: Wilfred Gathu 38,

At Vet Lab Sports Club; International Pairs; Overall Winner: Francis Wahome / Nicholas Koigi, 49 Pts, A. Korir / S. Chepkwony. 48, J. Kibet / M. Maiyo, 47, Peter Waiyaki / X. N. Iraki, 46, Best Mixed Pair: Perpetual Mwatha / Simon Mwatha, 44 Pts.