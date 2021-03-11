Captain’s Prize weekend’s top fixture at Ruiru

Action continues at the popular Ruiru Sports Club course this weekend, exactly a week after the Lady Captain’s Prize golf tournament where Catherine Gitonga topped the prize list on the ladies side, while Martin posted an excellent score of 40 points to claim the men’s title.

This weekend, it will be the turn of the main club captain Thomas Mwaura’s 2020 Captain’s Prize where a huge field of over 260 listed their names to vie for the overall title among an array of prize Captain Mwaura will be offering.

Mwaura has lined up a host of sponsors led by CIC Group, a company that has been associated with Ruiru Sports Club for the past five or so years.

CIC Group will be the main sponsors while the supporting sponsors include KPC, Dhahabu, MPL, Family Bank, and Chema Steel Hardware as well as friends of the Captain.

“I am truly grateful to all these sponsors who have agreed to come and give us some support, but more or so, to all the members of this wonderful club for the support they have given me over the past one year,’’ said Mwaura.

At the neighbouring Thika Sports Club another big field will be battling for some fabulous prize in the Toyota Kenya Golf tournament which besides local players, has also attracted players from other clubs.

Meanwhile all golfers in the North Rift will be heading to Kitale, for the annual Kenya Seed golf tournament, one of the popular events at the club.