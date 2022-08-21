Brilliant Kibugu wins Karen Challenge

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Njoroge Kibugu Sunday clinched the overall gross title during the Karen Challenge at par 72 Karen Country Club course.

He produced a brave performance in the closing round to beat Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Adel Balala by one shot.

The Plus one handicap Kibugu, a national team player, who is also the current Magical Kenya Open amateur champion, fired an impressive five under par 67 in the third and final round of the 54-hole tournament.

He had fired a two level par 72 in each of the opening two rounds on Friday and Saturday, for an all rounds total of five under par 211.

“My game has been good all round and I just had to keep my emotions in check. The Karen course was in great condition and open for good scoring if one remains on course’" said Kibugu.

Adel Balala follows the progress of his tee shot during the third round of the Karen Challenge at par 72 Karen Country Club course on August 21, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

On the other hand, Balala, who is the current Kenya Open Amateur Stroke Play champion, started off with a two over par 74 in the opening round.

He then carded level par 72 in the second round, before producing an impressive six under par 66, a good round coming rather too late as it could only secure him the runners up prize.

Finishing third, six shots behind Balala was another Muthaiga junior Taimur Malik, who carded level par 72 in the closing round following a 72 and 74 starting.

It was a tough day for two rounds leader and tournament favourite, Dennis Maara of Limuru, who picked up a number of bogeys in the final round resulting in a five over 77 and a fourth place finish on 220 gross, two shots better than Uganda’s Michael Alunga in fifth place on 222 gross.

Maara took the first round gross title on 72, while Ruiru Sports Club’s Ben Omondi and Bhavnish Chandaria took the second and third rounds on 72 and 71 gross.

In the handicap division, Thika Sports Club’s Edwin Kiarie shot nett 213, made up of 75, 67 and 71, winning by one shot from Kimemia Mwangi on 214, while Vet Lab’s Carl Wambasi was third 215.

The three nett rounds winners were james Ngugi (68), Chris Isabwa (70) and Krish Shah with nett 67.