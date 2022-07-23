Brian, Kamau share first round lead at Coast Open

Vet Lab Spots Club’s Edgar Brian and home player Henry Kamau tied at the top of the leaderboard at the close of the opening round of Coast Open Golf tournament at the par 71 Mombasa Golf Club course on Saturday.

Playing off plus three, Brian made a slow start in the opening nine where he picked up a double bogey on the par four-first hole and at 186-yard par three-third hole, but managed to recover one shot at the ninth after making a birdie, to close the nine on five over par.

It was at the back nine where Brian managed to birdie two holes (10th and 14th) with an eagle three coming at the par five-17th for three under par 33 and the day’s two over 73 to tie with Kamau at the top.

Kamau on the other hand, dropped a shot at the opening hole, but parred the rest for one over 36, then birdied the 11th, 14th, and 18th with a double bogey six at the par four-15th and a single one at the 17th but wound up the nine with a three and at the par four-18th to level the nine.

“I dropped a couple of shots particularly at the back but I am still happy with the round. I hope to improve in the final round tomorrow,’’ said Kamau.

Kamau said he was at the edge of the green, but did not really give the shot a good thought. “I hit it thin, went par the par and ended up with double at 15th but I am not giving up. There is still a round tomorrow, and I will be up there with the rest of the leaders,’’ he added.

The two are just a shot better than tournament favourite William Kaguta who shot three over par 74 despite dropping six shots, to finish with a respectable 74 which included two birdies at the front nine and two at the back nine.

“Just started badly, picking up two bogeys in the first two holes and though I made a two at the third and three at the stroke index one, some three more bogeys at the back nine denied me a good finish though I will still give it a fight tomorrow,’’ said Kaguta who was a shot better than Josphat Rono of Golf Park, Jack Mureithi of Vet Lab and John Timbe of Nyali.

This year, the event has attracted a small field of 60 players because of the new Kenya Golf Union requirement of a maximum of 72 players in a nine-hole course in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series.

The event which is marking 102 years, is being sponsored by Safaricom, UAP-Old Mutual, AEC, Kericho Gold, Inuka Africa, Bicorn Exim and friends of the Captain.