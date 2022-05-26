Big tee off! 2022 Nation golf starts at the lakeside

This year’s Nation Classic Golf Series, Kenya’s longest running corporate golf series dubbed “The Road to Dubai Desert Classic’’ this year finally gets underway at Nyanza Golf Club, in Kisumu this weekend.

The annual series marks its 36th anniversary this year. It has been held annually since 1985 save for 2020 when golfing activities were cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s edition was originally scheduled to kick off on April 30 at Nakuru Golf Club but postponed following the death of former President Mwai Kibaki, who was also the Kenya Golf Union patron.

That Nakuru leg was consequently pushed to June 18, while the other events remain as planned.

A field of 98 players was drawn for the Nyanza Golf Club showdown this weekend.

Players embark on a journey to the grand finale of the Classic series to be held at Ruiru Sports Club on November 4.

The top three men and top two ladies in every event will qualify for the grand finale where they will fight it out for a fully paid for trip to Dubai to watch the Desert Classic, a DP World Tour event.

This weekend’s field besides home players, has also attracted players from Kakamega, Kericho, and Kisii Sports clubs.

Leading the Nation Media Group staff will be chairman Wilfred Kiboro who is drawn along with club captain Ojuang Lusi, Muthaiga’s Paul Gondi and Salim Amusala, the vice captain of Kakamega Sports Club.

The club’s leading players such as Joseph Atito, Maurice Oduor, Paul Otieno, Raju Bhayani, Jatin Pabari, and Julius Omollo will be eyeing top honours.

Nation Media group’s Head of External Affairs Clifford Machoka said: “We are very proud of our 36 years of heritage in promoting golf as a business networking sport.

“This continues to affirm our commitment to the development and nurturing of sports in Kenya, particularly golf.”

He thanked the group’s partners for the Kisumu series including Absa Kenya, Jambojet, Roamtech Technologies and Bright Spark Media’. Nation Media Group will donate text books to Kigoche Primary School in Ahero.

At Royal Nairobi Golf Club, the Old Cambrians Society (OCS) -- the alumni association of Nairobi School aka “Patch” (formerly Prince of Wales) will stage the 2022 Old Cambrians Charity Golf Derby on Friday.

The captain of the OCS Yassin Awale said the event will be in aid of high school students.

Awale said the society has managed to support 12 students four of whom finished KCSE last year.