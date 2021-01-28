Big field for Limuru captain send-off tournament

A huge field of over 300 golfers will be converging at the scenic Limuru Country Club course this weekend to celebrate Captain Fred Ikana’s end of term.

The two-day event whose first round is on Friday morning has received great support from a group of sponsors such as Safaricom, National Bank of Kenya, Aga Khan University Hospital, Rama Homes, Greensteds Schools, Centsavvy Group, EABL and Britam Insurance Group all of whom have made great contribution to make the weekend lively.

Captain Ikana said that Friday’s round will just be a curtain-raiser for the main tournament on Saturday.

“I welcome all the golfers for what promises to be a memorable weekend. My sponsors and I have adequately prepared to give golfers a memorable round of golf on our most scenic course,’’ he said.

Besides the big list of beautiful prizes in various categories, there will be a special hole-in-one prize, a car for one to drive home, courtesy of Windsor Motors. And in case one fails to hole in one, there will be a Fridge for the nearest player to the hole. And to crown it all, will be a colourful dinner for all the players, guests and sponsors.

Ikana thanked all the sponsors and club members for every effort they have put in order to give him a special send-off.

“I am so delighted and looking forward to Saturday. My sincere thanks goes to all my sponsors and members for the support they have given and particularly since 2020 where our programmes were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic though we managed to organize a number of events,’’ said the captain.

NCBA series

At the par 72 Thika Sports Club course, a big field of 260 players was drawn for the first leg of the country-wide NCBA golf series which was launched on Wednesday at Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Coming back-to-back after last weekend’s tournament, the NCBA event will only be open to club members and staff of NCBA bank.

Speaking during the launch of the series, NCBA managing director John Gachora, said: “Sports sponsorship remains an important area for us because of its role in transforming the lives of Kenyans. Our goal is to facilitate the growth of golf locally and in the process, make Kenya an international golf destination. In addition, as a business, we believe sports sponsorship was an important avenue towards reaching out to our stakeholders across the country. We are therefore proud of our golf sponsorship novelty over the years as an avenue of networking with current and potential customers.’’

Among those drawn this weekend at Thika whose course is currently in an excellent condition, will be some of the club’s leading amateurs who will be competing against the middle and high handicappers in the stableford scoring event which is among 20 events to feature the series that will also see some junior events being played at Karen and Muthaiga later on in the year.

Meanwhile the Windhoek International Pairs tournament whose 2020 edition was cancelled due to the coronavirus, is on this year and the first leg will be played at Royal Nairobi Golf Club this weekend where 23 pairs were drawn to battle it out for the five slots available in each of the 15 qualifying events to be held in Royal, Sigona, Nyanza, Muthaiga, Thika, Nakuru, Ruiru, Kiambu, Limuru, Railway, Nyeri, Vet Lab, Karen, Nyali, Eldoret where qualifiers from all those clubs will meet at Karen on August 28 for the grand finale.

The top three pairs from the grand finale will then earn a fully sponsored trip to Portugal for the world finals in November.

Away in Kisumu city, a field of 160 players from as far away as Tanzania and Uganda will be tackling the par 70 Nyanza Golf Club course this weekend during the Jaramogi Memorial golf tournament which started way back in 2004 in memory of the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Kenya’s first vice president and father to former Prime minister Raila Odinga.

Being organised and sponsored by Jaramogi’s family, the event use to take place at Nyanza Golf Club annually from 2004 to 2012, though in some years, it was held at Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Besides the amateurs, this year the tournament - whose past winners include Rushab Shah, Wycliffe Nyambogo, Hardeep Rajput, Ezron Wafula, Peter Owino, Hilary Osodo and B.S. Patel - has attracted a number of professionals including home player David Odhiambo, while others are Ken Abuto, Kenneth Bilo, Elisha Kasuku and Richard Ainley.

The pros will play Friday’s round so that those who wish to travel to play in the Safari Tour can leave for Mombasa in readiness for the first round on Sunday.