Big field for Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship

The annual Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship, whose 2022 edition is set for Thursday at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club, has for the first time after many years received a big number of foreign entries.

Open to players playing off handicap index 10.8 and better, the event in its 100th year will be contested by a field of 84 players, which includes a strong contingent of eight Ugandans, and one each from Tanzania and Ethiopia.

According to a press release from the Kenya Golf Union (KGU), the Ugandan players include Bagalana Ibrahim, Andrew Ssekibejja, Joseph Kasoozi , Collins Bulafu, Alunga Michael, Cwinyaai Joseph, Asaba Denis, Andrew Ssekibejja, and Nsubuga Godfrey.

Of those, Michael Alunga and Joseph Cwinyaai are regular players in Kenya’s national events. Meanwhile, coming from Ethiopia will be Hailay Gebrekidan, while from Tanzania will be Jay Nathwani.

The visiting players will be facing among other locals, defending champion John Lejirmah from Kenya Railway Golf Club, Magical Kenya Open amateur champion Njoroge Kibugu, Kenya Amateur Strokeplay champion Adel Balala of Nyali, Limuru’s Dennis Maara, Jay Sandhu and Kiambu’s Michael Karanga, if he does not travel to Britain for an international event.

The winner of this year’s event will get an automatic slot to play in the 2023 Magical Kenya Open.

The Magical Kenya Open is a DP World Tour event and is held annually where top amateurs are invited to participate.

Past winners of the Matchplay Championship include Greg Snow, Ganeev Giddie, Nicholas Rokoine and Brian Njoroge.

“With such a star field, this year’s tournament is expected to be a very interesting tournament,. The union wishes all the players the best as they prepare for this event’’ said the press release.

The Match Play Championship is one of the two events organised by the KGU.