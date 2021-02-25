Big field for Kabete Ladies Open

Mercy Nyanchama

Mercy Nyanchama follows her shot during the Kenya Ladies Open Amateur Strokeplay Championship at Muthaiga Golf club on February 28, 2016.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

At least 133 ladies drawn from various clubs in the country were drawn in the weekend event being sponsored by Miliki Space, Seense of Africa, EABL, Crown Paints, Farmers’s Choice and friends of the lady captain

This weekend’s tournament is however being played in the stroke play or medal format hence it will be a battle of the single figure handicap golfers such as Nyanchama, Channelle Wangari, both Vet Lab players

At Royal Nairobi Golf Club, the Rotary Club of Milimani which was charted way back in June 1988, will host its annual charity event on Friday where over 150 players are drawn to battle it out for a number of prizes

Fresh from the successful Royal Ladies Invitation, Kenya’s leading lady golfers are heading to the long and tough playing Vet Lab Sports Club course this weekend, for the annual Kabete Ladies Open, one of the top events in the ladies golf calendar.

