Big field expected at Kiambu

The nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club hosts the 12th edition of Mountain Classic golf tournament, a competition sponsored by “Mountain Tigers,” a group of golfers based in Embu and Meru this weekend.

The tournament was started in 2008 by David Nyaga, the current chairman of “Mountain Tigers”, former captain and chairman of Kiambu Golf Club Fredrick Njeru Njagi, Larry Njue, Martin Nyaga, Dr. Paul Kaumbutho, among others.

They started the tournament to encourage residents of their counties to start playing the game. Besides Kiambu which is the current base of the group, Nanyuki Sports Club which has a big number of golfers from Meru County has hosted some Mountain Classic events.

A field of 130 players, including invited guests, are drawn to battle it out this weekend for a number of prizes in various categories in the two-day event.

There are still slots for post-entries, although Mountain Classic national coordinator Fredrick Njeru Njagi has said entries will be restricted to no more than 140 so that players can finish their play in good time.

“At the past, the event has attracted big fields but because of the Covid-19 pandemic, we intend to restrict the field so that players are able to finish in good time and ready for the prize-giving ceremony,’’ Njagi said.

In last year’s tournament, Charles Nduati, then playing off handicap 13, carded a total of 38 points, to emerge the overall winner in a field of 140 players.

Featuring all the club’s leading players in both the men and ladies categories, tough competition is expected for this year’s title, with top lady golfers Joyce Wanjiru and Wanjiru Karume who are currently enjoying top form, likely to feature in the prize list.

Handicap 14 Njagi, his chairman David Nyaga and Larry Njue are expected to battle it out in men’s category.

The par-72 course is in good condition and fairly easy for high scoring depending on the weather.

Away in Nyeri, a field of 150, including 20 professionals will tackle the hilly Nyeri Golf Club course during the annual Benjamin Ndegwa Memorial golf tournament , an event held in the memory of the late Benjamin Githinji “BG’’ Ndegwa who was one of the oldest members of the club.

It is meanwhile a big day for Ruiru Sports Club where the par 72 course host the Muranga Golf Day which as expected, has attracted a huge field of over 200 golfers.

The par-72 Machakos Golf Club will this weekend host the Kitengela and Athi River Musketeers golf tournament.

At the Thika Sports Club, it will be the turn of the William Ngugi and Friends Golf day with over 200 golfers all set to battle it out for some fabulous prizes being offered.