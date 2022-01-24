Bauni wins King of the Course in Nanyuki

Kevin Gitonga Bauni

Kevin Gitonga Bauni in action during the third leg of the ICEA Lion King of the course at the Nanyuki Sports Club course.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Leading the ladies was Terry Odoo who posted 37 points to win one point from Provia Odhiambo and Mary Kandu.
  • Taking the first round title was Jon Stokes on 39 and the second round winner was Atul Shah also with 39 points.
  • The seniors title went to Chandu Shah with a score of 66 and Nathan Ngweno was the top junior with a score of 64 points.

Home player Kevin Gitonga Bauni clinched the third leg of the ICEA Lion King of the course at the Nanyuki Sports Club course of the weekend.

