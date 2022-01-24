Bauni wins King of the Course in Nanyuki

Home player Kevin Gitonga Bauni clinched the third leg of the ICEA Lion King of the course at the Nanyuki Sports Club course of the weekend.

Playing off handicap 15, Bauni rolled in five pars and three birdies for a total of 42 points. Speaking after the prize giving ceremony, Bauni attributed his victory on the early start.

“This early start in the morning was an advantage for me as the greens were holding, though I must say I had very good drivers as well by short game," said Bauni.

Taking the gross title was Peter Rimui, who posted 38 points, while taking the nines were Peter Wambugu and Stephen Waweru who posted 23 and 19 points.

In the ladies section Purity Githui carded 38 points to win by two points from Irene Kamutu.

Peter Waweru won the nearest to pin prize, while leading the guests was Kennedy Kisoi on 36, while Elizabeth Ngethe was the staff winner with a score of 35 points.

Taking the Category A (handicap 5-28) was William Njoroge on 40 points.

He won by one point from Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi and Kiama Kaara who had posted 39 points.

Patrick Ekwam was third with a score of 38 points. Claiming the category B was Maina Thumbi who posted 42 points.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, ICEA Lion General Insurance Chief Executive Officer Philip Lopokoiyit said the King of the Course Series involves a select number of clubs that has had great relationship which has existed between those clubs and the company.

“The relationship between ICEA LION and Nanyuki Sports Club began with our predecessor...Long before the King of the Course series and indeed ICEA LION merger in 2012, tournaments here were sponsored by Lion of Kenya during the then very popular Lion of Kenya golf series," Lopokoiyit said.

He said the success of the series relies on the great support of partner clubs and their membership.

“We really appreciate the support of this club, its membership and our clients in this region have given us over time. We don’t take this support lightly."

At Nyali Golf and Country Club, Jimmy Kingori posted a total of 78 points to win the Captain’s Prize ( Zafir Din).

He won by one point from Muzahim Taib, while finishing third was Keli Muindi on 74 and finishing in fourth was Jatin Mailde on 73.

Leading the ladies was Terry Odoo who posted 37 points to win one point from Provia Odhiambo and Mary Kandu.

Taking the first round title was Jon Stokes on 39 and the second round winner was Atul Shah also with 39 points.