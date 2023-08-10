Battle for cash and glory in KAGC series returns to Malindi

The battle for cash and glory in the 2023 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series returns to the Coast, this time at the Malindi Golf and Country Club in Kilifi County, for the second edition of the Malindi Open.

This year, Kenya Golf Union (KGU) upgraded all the 36-hole events into 54-hole tournaments in order for Kenyan golfers to earn World Amateur Golf Ranking points. Therefore, the second edition of the Malindi Open for the Vasco Da Gama Trophy will be staged over 54 holes from Friday.

A field of 62 players were drawn to battle it out for the top cash prize of Sh120,000 in the Sh520,000 event whose trophy is up for grabs as defending champion Uganda’s Michael Alunga is away in the United States.

Related Njuri Ncheke Golf Festival returns to Nanyuki Golf

In his absence, the focus will now shift to the current leader in the KAGC series, Michael Karanga of Kiambu Golf Club who is all out to win more KAGC titles.

Karanga is also going for a double in the two majors. After winning the Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship, Karanga has his sights set on the Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Championship crown which comes soon after the Malindi Open.

“My target is to win the KAGC Order of Merit, take the two big events of which I have already won, and the record set by professional Kopan Timbe of 11 wins out of 17 events. In any case we now have more tournaments (26 in all), and I have won eight already so I still have a great chance," said Karanga, who missed last year’s Malindi Open.

In the absence of Alunga and the rest of the Ugandans, Karanga’s top challengers will be John Lejirmah from Kenya Railway Golf Club, Limuru’s Dennis Maara, and former Kenya Amateur Match Play champion Isaac Makokha of Vet Lab.

The list also includes John Koina of Muthaiga, Nelson Koech of Nandi, Sammy Mulama and Rafael Lemangáni of Golf Park and Ebill Omollo of Vet Lab who lost to Karanga 5-3 in the final of the Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship.

Besides men, the event has also attracted three ladies Joyce Wanjiru of Kiambu, Jackie Walters of Vipingo and home player Zipporah Gitonga who will also fight it out. Golfers who make the second round cut will then battle it out for the money.

Besides the cash, trophy and ranking points, a Volvo XC60 worth Sh2,000,000 will be at stake for the first golfer to hole-in-one at the par three-13th on day one, or the seventh and 13th holes on day two and three.

Club captain Walter Juma says the course is in a championship condition.

Coming back-to-back after the Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship held at the Great Rift Valley Golf resort in Naivasha, this weekend’s second edition of the Malindi Open will be sponsored by Family Bank supported by Mombasa-based Khushi Motors, Wenark Limited and the County Government of Kilifi.

At the club level, Nyali Golf and Country Club will this Saturday host the 12th leg of the NCBA Bank golf series which comes back-to-back after the 11th leg at Muthaiga Golf Club where former rugby star Evans Vitisia shot two over par 73 gross to take the top title.

A total of 189 players are expected to battle it out at Nyali where a car will be at stake for any golfer who will hole-in-one at the par three-18th hole, courtesy of Khushi Motors.