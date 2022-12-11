Lejirmah claims 'Golfer of the Year' crown at Nyali

Defending champion Adel Balala beat Kenya Amateur StrokePlay Champion John Lejirmah of Kenya Railway Golf Club by four shots, to retain the Nyali Open golf title at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course Mombasa on Sunday.

The Nyali player Balala, who has not been in his great form over the past three months, shot a 54-hole total of one over par 214, to keep the trophy at home. Lejirmah had posted 218 gross to finish second, with William Odeck on 219 coming home third, while Golf Park’s Sammy Mulama on 221 was fourth.

Lejirmah however emerged the country’s best amateur golfer after accumulating a total of 594 points. He was awarded the trophy for being the best Kenya Amateur player with an average lowest gross score of 71.85 per round.

Vet Lab Sports emerged the Kenya Amateur Club of the Year with 1055.2 scores.

Meanwhile, winning the Inter Club Challenge Competition was the pair of Vet Lab Sports Club’s Ebill Omollo and Chrisphine Owuor who posted a total of 298 gross, winning by two shots from Limuru’s Paul Muchangi and Dennis Maara on 300 gross.

This year a total of 76 players had been listed to play in the Nyali Open which is usually the Grand finale of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series.