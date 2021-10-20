Balala man to beat in race for Kenya Open in Nakuru

Adel Balala

Adel Balala follows the progress of his shot from the 17th tee during the Muthaiga Open which is also a Kenya Amateur Golf Championship event at Muthaiga Golf Club on February 21, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At stake besides the Kenyatta Memorial Bowl, will be some world amateur ranking points and a slot in next year’s Magical Kenya Open.

Nyali Golf and Country Club’s big hitter Adel Balala is the man to beat as the Kenya Amateur Open Stroke Play Championship for the Kenyatta Memorial Bowl gets underway on Thursday at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course where the event returns after 35 years.

