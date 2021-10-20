Balala man to beat in race for Kenya Open in Nakuru

Nyali Golf and Country Club’s big hitter Adel Balala is the man to beat as the Kenya Amateur Open Stroke Play Championship for the Kenyatta Memorial Bowl gets underway on Thursday at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course where the event returns after 35 years.

With three back to back victories in the 2021 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series, Balala is among a field of 69 leading amateurs drawn from as far as Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Dubai, who will be battling it out in the 72-hole four rounds tournament.

At stake besides the Kenyatta Memorial Bowl, will be some world amateur ranking points and a slot in next year’s Magical Kenya Open.

Balala, who played in the Safari Tour Pro-Am at Nyali before heading to Nakuru, has been able to pick up some points in the three events which included the Winston Churchill Cup at Thika where he won on an impressive six under par. The Stroke Play Championship is however crucial as it offers a direct entry to the Magical Kenya Open.

Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga, who has also won a couple of events in the series and who has been leading in the KAGC Order of Merit, will offer Balala the much needed challenge. Others will be Limuru Country Club’s Dennis Maara, former Kenya Amateur Match Play champion Isaac Makokha of Vet Lab, Ebill Omollo also from Vet Lab, and current Amateur Match Play champion John Lejirmah of Kenya Railway Golf Club who has already booked a slot in the 2022 Magical Kenya Open.

Also drawn is former Match Play champion Paul Muchangi of Limuru, Nandi Bears Club’s Nelson Koech who won the newly introduced Nandi Bears Shield at home last weekend and a line-up of hard charging Ugandans led by Uganda national team captain Joseph Chinywaai.

Commenting on the Stroke Play championship, Nakuru Golf Club chairman Stephen Kihumba said the management was very delighted to host the event after 35 years.

Kihumba the course is in pristine condition and ready to host the event.

“The course was given a keen attention by the team which has been working on it under the leadership of club vice chairman Mandeep Sahota and all those who have been involved in the preparation," said Kihumba.

Club captain Luther Kamau, club pro James Lorum, veteran golfer Njuguna Njoka, Dipak Shah and Dr. Malik were heavily involved in the process of preparing the greens.

He also thanked Prakash Shah Automotive Warehouse for giving the club a tractor for free in the order the club prepare the course.