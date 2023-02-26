Awuor beats rich field to win Kabete Ladies Open

As expected, Royal Nairobi Golf Club’s Ashley Awuor who is currently in her best form, emerged the overall winner of the 2023 Kabete Ladies Open at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course on Saturday.

Playing off handicap eight, Awuor carded four over par 76 gross, to beat home player and A Division champion Esther Chumo by one shot.

Junior golfer Channelle Wangari returned 78 gross, to finish second in the A division where Vet Lab’s Agnes Nyakio was third.

In the nett section in the tournament sponsored by Safaricom, Kenya Wine Agencies Ltd (KWAL), ICEALION Group, Kericho Gold, Farmers Choice, Jos Hansen, Coca-Cola, B-Hyve Pure Honey, Sense of Africa, Pay Kit, MultiChoice Kenya, Tropical Heat, and Tononoka Group, was Franke Gichuru with net 68, winning by a shot from Grace Wanjohi on 69 nett.

Taking the B Division gross title this year, was Winner Millicent Mello on 95 gross, beating Rebecca Njui by two shots while in third place was Susan Ngure on 99 gross. Rose Mwarania on 73 emerged the net winner, beating Jane Wokabi by a shot.

The C Division C winner was Jackline Kaisha 33 points, with Anne Wanjiru on 28 coming home second. In the men’s subsidiary played in stableford format, Thomas Gitumbi carded 36 to win ahead of Amos Gichuki Ngonjo on 33.

During Friday’s Kenya Education Fund Golf tournament, Peter Muasa posted an impressive 42 points to take the overall title with Caroline Muguku taking the Ladies Overall title on 36 points.

Finishing second in the men’s section was Eric Kiruja on 41 and the ladies second winner was Agnes Nyakio on 36 points. Pro golfer Nelson Simwa was third in the men's section with a score of 40 points and Lucy Njeri on 34 came home third in the ladies.

The nines went to Eric Njunu on 24 and Kenneth Kibathi who posted 21 points. The best team title went to the team of E. Rabongó, H. Mbati, C. Maina and L. Kowiti on 106 points.

At Machakos Golf Club, James Kilinda playing off handicap 25, carded 45 points to emerge the member winner of the Chairman’s (Musembi Katuku) Inauguration tournament where Jones Nzau was second on 43 points after beating Tom Mutei on countback.

Ken Kisoi claimed the fourth prize after posting 39 points, while Nancy Kariuki took the ladies title on 37 points. In the guest category, Naphtali Otuke beat Isaac Kangogo on countback with 35 points. William Kimondo finished third on 34 points. The nines went to Nderitu Macharia on 23 and Keith Wamasakaami on 21 points.

At Thika Greens Golf resort, Benta Khanili produced 45 points to claim the overall title in the annual event sponsored by Metumi Anchors, Muungano MF Bank, Kamp Insurance Agency, EABL, and Hotel Bulleys among others.

Emerging the Metumi winner was Boniface Kariuki with 39 points, after beating Francis Njuguna Thuo on countback. The Club members were led by John Nguirui who scored 42 points while the lady winner was Anne Kanyori on 40 points.