Ashley Awuor returns to win Chairman’s Prize

Royal Nairobi Golf Club's Ashley Awuor bounced back to action to claim victory in the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) Chairman’s (Rosemary Olonde) Prize at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course on Saturday.

Awuor, a product of the Rose Naliaka Academy, and playing off handicap seven, fired five over par 77 gross to clinch the Muthoni Muthiga Bowl plus some points towards the Golfer Of The Year (GOTY), in addition to a beautiful golf bag.

“I have not been playing serious golf for sometime because of my studies, but I am I was able to return a winning score today. Its great winning the Lady Chairman’s Prize," said Awuor.

She started off with a double bogey at the first hole and bogeyed two other holes- fifth and ninth with a birdie at the sixth for her winning score.

Taking the top prize in the Division A Gross was home player Agnes Nyakio, who carded 78 gross to win by one shot from Kiambu Golf Club’s Joyce Wanjiru, while another Vet Lab player Mercy Nyanchama was third on 80 gross.

In the B division where at stake was the Anne Watling Salver, Keziah Korir carded 92 gross to beat Elizabeth Ng’ethe by three shots with Margaret Thande finishing third on 96 gross.

In the nett section, Doris Mideva fired an impressive nett 66 to win the Lucie Maina Trophy ahead of junior golfer Maryam Mwakitawa on nett 70, one shot better than Frankie Gichuru.

Winning the nett in B division was Milcah Kamere on 67 nett, followed home by Joyce Weche on 69 and third-placed Millicent Mello on 71.

The best past KLGU chairman winner was Lucie Maina, who posted 91, while the Junior winner was Imani Njoki on 104 gross.

In the guests' section which included men golfers, Willy Mastamet posted an impressive 40 points to win ahead of Ken Monari on 38, while Kepha Bosire was third on 36 points.

In the C division played on Friday, Nancy Chege carded 42 points to win ahead of Florence Oloo on 40 and third-placed Nancy Mwaura with 39 points.

Flaciah Gichomo took the subsidiary title with 42 points, while Peter Muthiga was the guest winner with 39 points.

The event, which officially brought the term of outgoing KLGU chairman to an end, was sponsored by ABSA, NCBA Bank, Stanbic, Riley Falcon and Skyward Express among many other sponsors.

Outgoing chairman Rosemary Olonde thanked lady golfers for giving her great support throughout the year she served as chairman.