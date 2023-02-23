Awuor player to beat at Kabete Ladies Open

Fresh from her one shot victory during the Kenya Ladies Golf Union Chairman’s Prize, Royal Nairobi’s Ashley Awuor is probably the player to watch this weekend as a field of 126 ladies return to the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course this time for the annual Kabete Ladies Open.

During the Lady Chairman’s Prize two weeks ago, Awuor, a student of Kenya Institute of Highways and Building Technology, produced a fine score of 77 gross, to beat home player Agnes Nyakio by one shot.

A fairly long hitter Awuor has not been playing regularly, but if she is still in her top form, she is definitely going to give home players Nyakio, Mercy Nyanchama, Esther Chumo and the 16-year-old Channelle Wangari who returns to action after narrowly missing the cut in last month's Magical Kenya Ladies Open at Vipingo Ridge.

Also drawn for the weekend event are Kiambu’s Joyce Wanjiru and Golf Park’s Nancy Wairimu who have also been playing well lately as they prepare for some of the major events in the ladies 2023 national calendar.

This year the event besides attracting a big field, is also being supported by a host of sponsors such as Tononoka, Safaricom, Multichoice, Joshansen, ICEALION Group, Tafaria, Sense of Africa, Paykit and Tropical Heat among many others.

Leading the field from the first tee at 7am will be the team of Esther Chumo, P. Muthoni and Frankie Gichuru. Those drawn in the afternoon will be reporting at the tee from 11.50am and will include some of the guests from the sponsors.

The long and challenging Vet Lab Course is reported to be in its usual pristine condition and ready to host some of the country’s leading lady golfers.

Away at the Thika Greens Golf Resort, over 200 players were listed to battle it out for the annual Metumi Golf tournament being sponsored this year by Metumi Anchors, Muungano Microfinance, Kamp Insurance Agency, EABL, K2U Africa, and Hotel Bulleys.

At the nine-hole Machakos Golf Club course, 100 players were drawn for the Chairman’s Inauguration golf tournament being sponsored by the Aombe Clan. The club held its annual general meeting last weekend where a new board took over the running of the club. Taking over the Chairmanship was former club captain Musembi Katuku who takes over from Boniface Chuma who served for three years.

Thus the event will not only be for the inauguration of Katuku as the new club boss, but will also be ushering in the rest of the management team elected during the AGM which includes Joseph Komu as Vice Chairman, Peter Kimatu as the Captain, and Steve Musyoka as Vice Captain.

Other officials are Ken Kisoi (Treasurer), Sheila Mbole (secretary), and directors Daniel Salaton, David Milla and Esther Katheu.

Meanwhile club professional John Kiondo says though Machakos like other regions of Kenya has been experiencing dry condition, the course remains in good conditions.

“We have made every effort to make sure the course remains in good condition, and I expect some good scores during the weekend’s tournament,’’ said Kiondo.

Weekend golf fixtures

Vet Lab

Saturday; Kabete Ladies Open Sponsors: Tononoka, Safaricom, MultiChoice, Joshansen, ICEALION Group, Tafaria, Sense of Africa, PayKit, Tropical Heat; First Tee; E. Chumo, P. Muthoni, F. Gichuru; 7:10 G. Waiganjo, F.Gitau, I. Njoki; 7:20 V. Pandya, M. Mugo, I. Katee; 7:30 P. Githua, W. Okello, R. Mwarania; 7:40 V. Munyao, K. Korir, A. Njuguna; 7:50 C. Kipkorir, M. Mwakitawa, A. Awour; 8:00 M. Nzioka, C. Wangari, A. Nyakio; 8:10 B. Wanjiru, N. Nagda, F. Kimau; 8:20 N. Macharia, M. Wainaina, S. Mkok; 8:30 M. Nyanchama, R. Mkok, G. Wanjohi; 8:40 A. Wanjiru, F. Ontune, J. Lyoba; 8:50 N. Wairimu, L. Onune, J. Lyoba; 8:50 N. Wairimu, L. Gitau, L. Otieno; 9:00 J. Gitari, S. Koinange, R. Koigi; 9:10 D. Night, E. Pennington, R. Mambo; 11:50 W. Thande, F. Riungu, F. Kimani; 12:00 M. Karano, G. Gichuki, S. Ngure; 12:10 N. Wanyee, N. Kariuki, R. Olonde; 12:20 J. Wafula, M. Mello, J. Wanjiru; 12:30 C. Muguku, R. Mohammed, M.Wambugu; 12:40 P. Wangong’u, S. Hoare, L. Wangethi; 12:50 J. Wokabi, C. Mathenge, P. Wambui; Tenth Tee; 7:00 P. Mwatha, C. Kenei, A. Duba; 7:10 S. Njoroge, M. Mburu, S. Patel; 7:20 B. Jones, N. Njiraini, E. Njau; 7:30 J. Kaisha, E. Maina, P. Gichuru; 7:40 J. Kioko, M. Nyambura, L. Kimuhu; 7:50 J.Wahienya, J. Kithere, L. Maina; 8:00 J. Babsa-Nzibo, M. Wachira, R. Njui; 8:10 W. Mululu, M. Nyambura, T. Ndivo; 8:20 A. Munyendo, J. Mathu, B. Okemwa; 8:30 C. Gathumbi, N. Onyango, V. Muthiani; 8:40 P. Githaiga, G. Karira, W. Wanjaiya; 8:50 B. Wanja, P. Ndolo, B. Maina; 9:00 B. Meso, V. Kosgei, C. Wairimu; 9:10 J. Njuguna, P.Gitumbi, L. Koki; 11:50 E. S. Yoon, S. Ndolo, K.Maleli; 12:00 M. Waweru, N. Ng’ang’a, S. Nyareru; 12:10 T. Kamunya, E. S. Wangui, R. Wanjiku; 12:20 E. Waiyaki, M. Nyaga, J. Kariuki; 12:30 G. Gakiria, J. Munyori, D. Mukabi; 12:40 Sponsor’s Guest ×4; 12:50 Sponsor’s Guest ×4.

Machakos

Saturday; Chairman’s Inauguration Golf tournament sponsored by Aombe Clan; 6:32 J.Musyoka, F.Maithya, J.Mbaluka; 7:04 M.Mwai, M.Nguta, S.Makau; 7:12 Dr.Kamala, R.Muathe, N.Mwaniki, J.Nzioka; 7:20 P:E, P:E, P:E, P:E; 7:28 P:E, P:E, P:E, P:E; 7:36 Mn.Kinuthia, M.Gatundu, B.Mandere, F.Musyimi; 7:44 A.Kioko, J.Komu, F.Mativo, A.Mbandi; 7:52 P:E, P:E, P:E, P:E; 8:00 K.Wairigu, A.Abere, M.Makau, B.Mutua, 8:08 P.Mackenzie, M.Mukopi, A.Ariwo, A.Matibe; 8:16 B.Rono, K.Wanasakaami, D.Wahome; 8:24 P.Wanzuu, L.Njeri, N.Masaka; 8:32 C.Otachi, M.Nderitu, P.Karingithi; 8:40 N.Nderitu, J.Mboya, S.Kimatu, A.Juma; LM.Kamba, J.Nzioki, J.Ndunda, MAJ.Mumo; 8:56 M.Litali, A.Mohamed, B.Siro, J.Mukunya; AFTERNOON DRAW; 11:04 C.Mwaura, N.Kariuki, J.Nzau, B.Muria; 11:12 G.Mutulu, M.Katuku, B.Kavuvi, C.Kaloki; 11:20 Captain x4; 11:28 SK.Theuri, CK.Mulela, T.Musyoka, F.Njeru; 11:36 C.Wambui, E.Kimeu, CJ.Mwaura, W.Musili; 11:44 J.Kilonzo, C.Kithuku, D.Mwangangi, C.Musungu; 11:52 Sponsorx4; 13:00 Prof.Maalu, D.Mila, J.Mwaura, M.Kariuki; 12:08 R.Okal, S.Okundi, J.Okal, B.Odhiambo; 12:16 T.Rotich, C.Nzioka, J.Ndunda, R.Langat; 12:24 BM.Mungata, S.Singh, J.Kiondo, T.Ruhiu; 1:04 SM.Musyoka, J.Kilinda, G.Ndunda, N.Masaka; Post Entries Accepted;



Thika Green