Asa Dinkins wins NCBA Junior Golf Series

Home player Asa Dinkins completed an excellent total of 148 gross to claim the top prize during the weekend’s final leg of the 2022 NCBA Junior Golf Series at the Limuru Country Club course.

Coming second in that top category (Boys 15 to 18 years) was Kevin Anyien of Golf Park, who carded a total of 157, one shot better than Lee Kimathi of Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club, who posted 158 gross.

In the Boys 13-14 years, Junaid Manji of Muthaiga carded 165 gross to claim the first prize, winning ahead of Ephraim Mugisha on 173 gross, while completing the list was Calvin Opati with 178 gross.



A total 42 juniors out of a field of 110 competitors emerged top across 14 categories aged between 6 to 18 years in the event put together by NCBA Bank Group, Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) and the USkids Golf Association.

They were drawn from Kenya, Uganda, USA, India, China and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Nehemiah Dinkins, Mwathi Gicheru, Ryan Njuguna, Alexander Mbugua, Jerome Njuguna, Paren Reel, Ivan Kipyegon Kimutai claimed the top spots in the 12, 11, 10, nine, eight, seven, and six years categories.

In the girls’ categories, Maryam Mwakitawa emerged the winner in the 15 -18 year olds category after carding a total of 170 points.

Coming in second was Antonia Mbuthia with 183 points, while Tolollo Dhlamini claimed the third spot with 193 points.

Bianca Ngecu topped the Girls 13-14 years category after returning 161 gross. She was followed by Imani Njoki and Navya Nagda, who came in second and third having posted 192 and 197 points respectively.

In the 11-12 category, Belinda Wanjiru scored 155 gross to emerge as the champion, followed by Cherono Kipkorir and Brianna Ngecu in second and third positions with 157 and 171 gross respectively.

Meanwhile, Kanana Muthomi’s 74 gross was good enough to earn her the 9-10 year--olds category title.

She was followed by Nyawira Macharia and Britney Nyanchera who posted 89 and 97 to claim the second and third positions.

At the same time, Aarna Mengi starred among the 8-year-olds. Coming in second and third were Irene Asiyo and Lynette Zawadi respectively.

“The great competitive atmosphere we have witnessed here in the past two days gives us reason to be hopeful for the future of Kenyan golf.

This new generation will no doubt take Kenyan golf to the next level and we therefore commit to continue supporting these tournaments for years to come," said NCBA Group Director for Marketing and Communications Nelly Wainaina.

The top three winners from each category will get an invitation to play at The Big 5 South Africa Open. Other events in the series were held at Lake Victoria Serena, Uganda, and Karen Country Club.

At Eldoret Golf Club, Dr. Nicholas Wambugu was crowned the overall winner of the last leg in the DTB ‘bank with us’ golf tournament series during the weekend.

Playing off handicap 17, Wambugu carded 40 points beating his closest challenger Shanti Shah, playing off handicap 20, who carded 39 points after beating Dr. Kiran Shah and Aron Kitur on countback.

Esther Cherono claimed the gross title after carding 78 gross. Michael Chebii clinched the first nine with 21 points, while Irene Brooker was named the second nine winner after she carded 20 points.

H. Waswani won the longest drive in the men’s category, while Linda Tororei claimed the women category.

Dr. Ndiuini Gikonyo won the nearest to the pin award. Dr. John Kibosia was feted the senior player title after he carded 36 points, while Sasha Komen won the junior player award carding 30 points to claim the victory.

The DTB ‘bank with us’ golf series brought together over 500 golfers from Kakamega, Mombasa, Kericho, Kisumu and Eldoret.



Summarised weekend golf Round-up;

At Vet Lab; October Monthly Mug; Division ‘A’ Winner: Francis Wahome, 67 nett, Evans David 71 nett, Allen Dennis 71 nett. ‘B’ Winner: Adam Nyaga 67, Stephen Okello 72, Welson Chelelgo 73, ‘C’ Winner: Francis Ogutu 76, Taj Thanawalla 77, Narendra Hirani 78, Ladies Winner: Phyllice Gitumbi 75 nett.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club; December Mug and Medal; Gross Winner- Omar Lewa 78 gross, Winner- A Div- Yobesh Oyaro 70 nett, Omar lewa 72, George Githinji 72. B Div- Thushara De Silva 68 nett, Aameen Dhanji 69 cb Reaz Alibai 69. Div C Tetsuo Hashiguchi 70, David Soares 73 cb Raju Patel 73. Ladies gross- Teresia Odoo 85 gross, A Div- Teresia Odoo 70 ntt, Mary Kandu 73, Harsimran Kaur 74. Div B- Rose Kinyanjui 75, Zaituni Mohamed 76, Pia Swatton 82, C Div- Joan Kimani 78, Best Guest- Susan Mwangi 84.