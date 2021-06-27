Anand Patel wins Coast edition of NCBA Golf Series

Home golfer Anand Patel was in excellent form over the weekend cardIng an impressive score of 42 points to secure the overall prize in the Coast edition of the NCBA Golf Series at Nyali Golf and Country Club course in Mombasa County.

His impressive performance saw him fend off the charge by Nilesh Patel, who carded 40 points to claim the top spot in the men’s category, ahead of veteran golfer Johnson Wamunyua, who finished the day as men’s runner up on countback with 39 points.

In the ladies category, Gladys Mutisya emerged the winner after carding a round of 35 points, ahead of Florence Karimi, who ended the day as lady runner-up with 33 points.

In the seniors category, J.C. Patel clinched the prize with a score of 36 points, while Vishaal Patel took top honours in the juniors’ category, having carded an impressive 38 points. In the subsidiary events, Gurbux Singh won the first nine prize with 20 points, with fellow club-mate William Moturi claiming the second prize on countback with 22 points.

In the longest drive challenge, Mombasa County’s Executive Committee Member in charge of Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works, Taufiq Balala, bagged the honours in the men’s category.

At the same time, Susan Stokes, a former Nyali lady captain, claimed the win in the ladies’ section as Johnson Muriuki emerged the winner in the nearest-to-the-pin event.

Speaking after the event, overall winner Anand Patel, lauded NCBA Bank for taking the golf series around the country, saying that it would encourage more people to take up the sport.

“Today was a great day and the weather was nice. We appreciate NCBA for bringing the Series down to Mombasa. It is one which, I believe will encourage more people to participate in and, by extension, get more people taking up golf. I am looking forward to playing in the Series finale later in the year, having won this event,” he said.

A total of 196 players participated in the tournament, which was the sixth in the 2021 NCBA Golf Series, with the fifth event having been played on Friday at the Mombasa Golf Club as part of the Series’ first double-header tournament.

A total of 60 golfers took part at the Mombasa event, which saw home player Johnson Wamunyua emerge winner of the 18-hole event on countback after carding 37 points, ahead of David Ngunjiri, who took the runner-up prize, with Henry Kamau finishing third with 35 points.

Taking the first nine was Ammaar Waiji with 22 points ahead of Lawrence Gituma, who finished the round as runner-up with 21 points. Meanwhile, Amos Mbubi came third with 20 points, while Qays Mughal was crowned winner in the juniors’ category with eight points.