Anand Patel wins Coast edition of NCBA Golf Series

Anand Patel (right) is presented with the trophy by NCBA Group Director of Corporate Banking, John Okulo after winning the Coast edition at the Nyali Golf and Country Club course in Mombasa County.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Taking the first nine was Ammaar Waiji with 22 points ahead of Lawrence Gituma, who finished the round as runner-up with 21 points. Meanwhile, Amos Mbubi came third with 20 points, while Qays Mughal was crowned winner in the juniors’ category with eight points. 
  • The Series now heads to the Nanyuki Golf Club on July 17 for the seventh leg. Winners of each event will battle it out for top honours in a series finale at the Karen Country Club in December.

Home golfer Anand Patel was in excellent form over the weekend cardIng an impressive score of 42 points to secure the overall prize in the Coast edition of the NCBA Golf Series at Nyali Golf and Country Club course in Mombasa County.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.