Amateurs head to Nyeri for KAGC series

Peter Rimui

Peter Rimui follows the progress of his tee shot from the first tee during Kenya Railways Golf Invitational Golf tournament at Railway Nairobi Golf Club on May 4, 2019. Rimui will be among amateur golfers for the Mt Kenya Championship at the hilly Nyeri Golf Club course this weekend.


Photo credit: File | Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This year the event which comes two weeks after the season-opener, the Sigona Bowl won by Royal Nairobi’s Jay Sandhu, has attracted a field of 101
  • In the absence of the of the Magical Kenya Open bound players, Nandi Bears Golf Club’s Nelson Koech, Peter Rimui of Nanyuki, Chris Andrea of Ruiru, Ebill Omollo and Isaac Makokha of Vet Lab will be some of the players to watch this weekend
  • Meanwhile down at the Coast, a strong field of 250 players are all set to tackle the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course in Mombaa’s mainland north during the Chairman’s Prize being hosted by outgoing chairman Taib Bajaber

The hunt for points in the 2022 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) which this year features a total of 25 events, now shift to the mountain region, for the Mt Kenya Championship at the hilly Nyeri Golf Club course this weekend.

