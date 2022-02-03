Amateurs head to Nyeri for KAGC series

The hunt for points in the 2022 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) which this year features a total of 25 events, now shift to the mountain region, for the Mt Kenya Championship at the hilly Nyeri Golf Club course this weekend.

This year the event which comes two weeks after the season-opener, the Sigona Bowl won by Royal Nairobi’s Jay Sandhu, has attracted a field of 101. However, with the Magical Kenya Open exactly one month away, the leading amateurs particularly those who qualified for the Magical Kenya Open are absent in Nyeri this weekend. They have probably chosen to concentrate on the forthcoming Open to be held at Muthaiga Golf Club from March 3 to 6.

Those include leading amateur golfer Adel Balala of Nyali Golf and Country Club, Kenya Amateur Match Play champion John Lejirmah, Kiambu’s Michael Karanga and Dennis Maara from Limuru. Also missing in action in Nyeri will be the two juniors Njoroge Kibugu and Taimur Malik who returned to their base in South Africa where they will be preparing for the open under their coaches.

In the absence of the of the Magical Kenya Open bound players, Nandi Bears Golf Club’s Nelson Koech, Peter Rimui of Nanyuki, Chris Andrea of Ruiru, Ebill Omollo and Isaac Makokha of Vet Lab will be some of the players to watch this weekend. Teeing off for the first round on Saturday is set for 6.50am.

Meanwhile down at the Coast, a strong field of 250 players are all set to tackle the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course in Mombaa’s mainland north during the Chairman’s Prize being hosted by outgoing chairman Taib Bajaber. The event is being sponsored by among others, Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA).

Besides Nyali members, the event has also attracted players from nearby clubs such as Mombasa Golf Club, and Vipingo Ridge Golf Resort.

Speaking ahead of the event, John Tanui, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) expressed delight at the Authority’s participation in the first tournament this year under the Konza InvesTeeing Golf Series.

“We are delighted to head to Nyali for the Chairman’s Prize Tournament. As a corporate entity that has so far undertaken three tournaments across the country under the umbrella of Konza InvesTeeing Golf Series, we are glad to participate in this fourth tournament. I am certain that this will be one of the many interesting tournaments which we have lined up to scale up our engagement with local investors.”

He added: “KoTDA has placed golf as a key pillar of its investor outreach strategy. Through the Konza InvesTeeing Golf Series, we are keen on attracting, onboarding, and retaining key investors as we speed up the uptake of phase one investment opportunities.