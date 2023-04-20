Amateurs off to Kitale for Trans Nzoia Open

The chase for points and take away case prizes in the 2023 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series enters its fifth leg with the 54-hole Trans Nzoia Open at the par 73 Kitale Golf Club course this weekend.

Coming soon after the Golf Park Open where home player Sammy Mulama posted an impressive score of 213 gross to clinch the title, this year’s Trans Nzoia Open being sponsored by NCBA Bank has attracted a field of 63 players including Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga.

Leading the field in Friday’s opening round of the World Amateur Ranking event, will be defending champion Sammy Mulama who last year fired 220 gross to beat Railway’s John Lejirmah who besides Nsubuga, will be Mulama’s main challenger again this year.

Others drawn include Royal Nairobi’s Amos Odongo, Nelson Koech from Nandi Bears, Joseph Gathumbi, Ebill Omollo of Vet Lab and youngster Elvis Muigua from Kiambu. Teeing off for the opening round is set for Friday 8am and will be followed by the second round on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the 2023 NCBA Golf Series continues this weekend with the fourth leg at Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club, following the first three legs held at Kenya Railway Golf Club, Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa in Kigo Uganda, and Limuru Country Club.

At least 150 golfers were drawn to battle it out this weekend for the slots reserved for the men, ladies and junior categories in the grand finale to be held later on in the year.

The NCBA Golf Series organised by NCBA Bank in partnership with golf clubs across the country is fully sponsored by the bank. This year's series features 17 senior qualifier events and a junior tournament to be held at Nyali Golf Club.

Speaking during the Limuru Country Club event, NCBA Group Retail Director, Tirus Mwithiga, said;

"Through the NCBA Golf Series, we aim to provide an avenue for golfers to hone their skills, showcase their talent, and participate in the growth and development of the sport in Kenya. We are excited to see the level of competition and sportsmanship that this year's series will bring, and look forward to continuing our support for the golfing community in Kenya."

Meanwhile, over 240 golfers will be at Thika Greens Golf Resort’s par 72 course for second leg of the Nomadic Africa Golf Tour series. The Nomadic Golf series being held in partnership with FCM who in partnership with Kenya Forest Services will also plant 1,000 trees within the expansive golf estate in line with President William Ruto’s directive and drive to plant five billion trees to curb the threat of global warming.

"This is the time that we must forge strategic partnerships to combat the main challenge to our existence, climate change. As FCM/Charleston Travel we are doing our bit through sports tourism to tackle the biggest threat to our wellbeing! We tour the country, play golf and plant trees. That way, we've left the place better than we found it, " said Hamisi Hassan, Managing Director, FCM/Charleston Travel.

This weekend’s event follows the official launch of the series at Kenya Railway Golf Club in March where Joel Mageto emerged the winner of the inaugural event.

For this weekend’s tournament besides FCM/Charleston Tours and Travel, the event is also being supported by Kenya Forest Service and Drone Vision. Because of the large field, teeing off is set for 6.40am.

On the other hand, the fourth annual Wanabima Golf week is on this weekend at Royal Nairobi Golf Club where activities started with the club-nite on Thursday while winding up the popular event which brings together over 14 Insurance firms, on Sunday will be a junior event sponsored by Zamara.

Weekend golf fixtures

Kitale

Friday; Trans Nzoia Championship Sponsored by NCBA Bank ; 8.00 E. Omunya, M. Chibe, E. Omollo; 8.10 M. Arusei, E. Brian, G. Opiyo; 8.20 R. Odero, G. Barasa, J. Michael; 8.30 M. Chege, J. Rono, L.Timbe; 8.40 W. Odeck, S. Malakwen, C. Morgan; 8.50 D. Barasa, Dr. R. Kiptum, E. Muigua; 9.00 A. Kidiavai, M. Ngene, D. Chesumei; 9.10 Maj R. Simiyu, A. Odongo, P. Waiharo; 9.20 W. Kamanga, A. Kitur, S. Njenga; 9.30 E. Rutto, V. Chesumei, C. Wambasi; 9.40 J. Lejirma, S. Mulama, P. Shiharshy; 9.50 C. Konzolo, A. Babuh, G. Nsubuga; 10.00 C. Yano, P. Temba, K.Waweru; 10.10 P. Cheruiyot, J. Timbe, F. Kipyator; 10.20 K. Juma, N. Koech, S. Atolo; 10.30 C. Munuve, K. Nyaga, R. Lemingani; 10.40 N. Shah, K. Mutai, N. Wafula; 10.50 J. Mugodo, J. Koina, G. Seroney; 11.00 K. Serem,J. Waweru, D. Kipruto; 11.10 M. Kituyi, J. Gathumbi, B. Omondi; 11.20 J. Wamasi, Dr. T. Saidimu, E. Barno; 11.30 I. Makokha, C. Owuor, S. Karari;

Thika Greens

Saturday; Nomadic Golf Series, Sponsored by FCM Tours & Travel, Kenya Forest Service, Drone Vision. 6.40 M. Sammy, P.E x3; 6.48 P.E x4; 6.56 P.E x4; 7.04 P.E x4; 7.12 A. Muita, L. Ngugi, Dr. P. Ngugi, P.E; 7.20 C. Muchoki, S. Mwitari, Dr. J. Muriithi, P.E; 7.28 P.E x4; 7.36 P.E x4; 7.44 P.E x4; 7.50 P.E x4; 7.58 P.E x4; 8.06 N. Kamau, Al Mwangi, A. Mwaniki, E. Mbira; 8.14 G. Wamae, J. Kabiru, K. Githunguri, J. Mwanthi; 8:22 P. Karanja, A. Kanyori, J. Ngugi, H. Hassan; 8:30 C. Kilongosi, Geekay, W. Maina, O. Osabinyi; 11.14 A. Munyendo, E. Hakeeta, G. Singen, M. Nkoitoi;11.22 P. Karanja, W. Kimondo, A. Kimondo, P.E; 11.30 Hon. C. Kibiru, J. Maina, Ano x2; 11.38 J. Gichimu, M. Wandere, S. Kamau, M.M. Ndegwa ; 11.46 K. Kihanya, N. Kenyatta, N. Kihanya, J. A. Mutuota; 11.54 L. Maina x4;12.02 N. Kithae, E. Kibiru, A. Muhoro, M. Nduati;12.10 K. Gatebi, J. Waruingi, S. Gituara, P.E; 12.18 J. Gikonyo x2, P.E x2; 12.26 P.E x4; 12:34 S. Mureithi x4; 12.42 P.Ex4; 12.50 P.E x4; 12.58 P.E x4; 13.06 P. E x4; 13.14 P.E x4; 13.22 P.E x4; 13.30 I. Irungu, B. Museum, F. Mwangi, P.E; Tenth Tee: 6.40 P.E x4; 6.48 P.E x4; 6.56 P.E x4; 7.04 P. E x4; 7.12 P.E x4; 7.20 P.E x4; 7.28 P.E x4;7.36 P.E x4 ;7.44 P.E x4 ; 7.50 Captains Time; 7.58 P.E x4 ; 8.06 Col. Kimuyu, Lt. Col. Kahindi, A. Kizito, S. Agumba; 8.14 B. Ngugi, D. Njoroge, J. Ndiang’ui, Ano; 8.22 W. Kubai, JG Kibe, J. Njomo, Ano; 8.30 M. Maiyo, A. Wachira, C. Mwangi, M. Njuguna; 11.14 G. Kiragu, N. Njogu, M. Irungu, Ano; 11.22 D. Ndiang’ui, S. Kiarie, J. Njeru, Ano; 11.30 O. Wanyoike x4; 11.38 C. Kinuthia, A. Muriuki, G. Karuku, M. Kiruti; 11.46 C. Muteshi, x2, Dr. M. Nderitu, Dr. Mugambi;11.54 A. Gicharu x4;12.02 D. Kingi, A. Muchemi, F. Kamau, P.E;12.10 Sponsors Time;12.18 K. Kibugu, L. Kamau, E. Murungi, J. Wahome; 12.26 P.E x4;12.34 P.E x4; 12.42 P.E x4; 12.50 P.E x4;12.58 P.E x4;13.06 P.E x4;13.14 P.E x4; 13.22 P.E x4; 13.30 P.E x4;

Machakos

Saturday; Gen Musomba @ Eighty Two Golf tournament; 7:00 J.Kimeu, N.Masaka, DR.Mbandi, J.Musyoka; 7:12 P:E,P:E, P:E, P:E; 7:20 P:E, P:E, P:E, P:E; 7:36 S.Makau, N.Mwaniki, J.Nzioka, E.Moki; 7:44 A.Manyumah, D.Rumo, J.Kioko,D.Ombisi; 7:52 M.Mandere, N.Macharia, M.Gatundu, MN.Kinuthia; 8:00 J.Muendo, M.Wanjiku, W.Musili, F.Maithya; 8:08 R.Ngumeh, J.Okal, Col.Mbithi, J.Maingi; 8:16 M.Makau, J.Kilinda, C.Kikuvi, C.Ndumai; 8:24 S.Kimatu, G.Muuo, J.Musomba, S.Njunguna; 8:32 Maj.Mumo, J.Nzioki, J.Ndunda, LM.Kamba; 8:40 A.Barassa, Col.Mulwa, R.Mbithi, Brig.Muracia; 8:48 J.Komu, J.Mboya, A.Juma, A.Mwangi; 8:56 W.Kiche, I.Obutu, E.Saluny, D.Onyango; 9:02 P.Kimatu, D.Mashru, B.Siro, E.Kimeu; Afternoon Draw. 11:04 G.Mutulu, J.Nzau, L.Mutua, J.Malatu; 11:12 J.Korrosso, J.Njoroge, V,Ngari, M.Katuku;11:20 C.Okun, J.Wambugu, D.Njuguna, C.Nthiwa; 11:28 Dr.T.Muchiri, E.Arigo, J.Ochieng, O.Nairot; 11:36 L.Njeri, H.Wanyama, P.Mutooni, D.Mwangangi; 11:44 J.Kavivya, J.Ndoo, N.Kariuki, D.Milla; 11:52 G.Ndunda,A.Kioko, A.Abere, CJ.Mwaura; 12:00 J.Liku, Maj.Chebosoon, F.Lajah, Col.Karungo; 12:08 B.Licha, I.Lande, C.Nzioka, T.Kimani; 12:16 BM.Mungata, S.Singh, J.Kiondo, T.Ruhiu; 12:24 N.Ateka, M.Mukung, R.Okal, R.Muli; 12:32 D.Salaton, W.Walya, M.Lemoshira,F.Muinda, 12:40 SK.Theuri, M.Nyaga, C.Musungu, E.Kamau; 12:48 M.Nzioka, M.Nyanchama, F.Kiamba, S.Okundi; 12:56 B.Chuma, C.Kaloki, P.Mutinga, F.Njeru; 1:04 A.Wachira, M.Litali, T.Musyoka, F.Munene; 1:08 E.Ondieki, M.Kiambi, Brig.Maroa, O.Chacha; Post Entries;

Kericho

Saturday; Captain's Prize - Cap. David Biegon Golf Tournament; 6:50 G Yego, J Otieno, D Kigen, Sam Waheho; 7:00 K Maritim, J Mogeni, J Wasike, J Onchwari; 7:10 ANO, ANO, ANO, ANO; 7:20 E Soy, D Hunjan, M Maiyo, K Keino; 7:30 Emily Keter, E Korir, H Koech, B Ngeny; 7:40 E Orina, R Muruguru, L Kipngok, I Kariuki; 7:50 K Biegon, M Lilan, L Koech, D Korir; C Too, V Yegon, R Korir, S Mangeni; 8:10 E Ngeny, HIkhokoro, T Messo, J Cherotich; 8:20 M Cheboi, C Keter, D Rono, B Langat; 8:30 J Kinyanjui, A Monari, C Kebenei, C Ayienda; 8:40 F Maiyo, C Birgen, W Ayienda, L Victor; 8:50 N Korir, S Moraa, L Nyangena, O Maritim; 9:00 G Kirui, L Jebichii, M Birech, B Kalya; 9:10 J Mitei, K Kirui, E Mutai, L Tesot; 9:20 D Mwaura, C Nyangena, W Siele, E Keter; BREAK 12:00 Reserved, Reserved, Reserved, Reserved; 12:10 D Biegon, J Rono, J Kaibei, B Chepkwony; 12:30 V Maiyo, L Soo, P Serem, M Marusoi; 12:40 K Cheruiyot, A Korir, I Ngetich, A Nyanusi; 12:50 Reserved, Reserved, Reserved, Reserved; 1:00 J Simba, L Kipchirchir, K Korir, E Koech; 1:10 K Sang, L Chelule, J Anzabwa, B Bisonga; 1:20 F Koko, J Koech, E Kirui, ANO; 1:30 J Kiplimo, R Kiptalam, M Bachu, ANO; 1:40 F Wasike, C Langat, W Kirui, ANO; 1:50 ANO, ANO, ANO, ANO; 2:00 Ano, Ano, Ano, Ano; Limited Post Entries;

Royal

Saturday; Wanabima Golf Day Sponsored By Zamara, Britam, First Assurance, Old Mutual and Kenbright: First Tee 7.00 R. Odhiambo, R. Gitahi, R. Waitara, D. Kivuitu; 7.08 Hj. Michoma, T. Tugee, L. Tugee, L. Tugee; 7.16 S. Parmar, P. Gow, Ano, Ano; 7.24 B. Okeyo, K. Nyangaga, E. Kuria, Ano; 7.32 S. Ikingi, Ano, Ano, Ano; 7.40 N. Muchemi, M. Kinuthia, B. Macharia, C. Nduati; 7.48 A. Nandwa, E. Mudanyi, C.J Wangai, A. Shah; 7.56 Sponsor x4; 8.00 G. Wahura, E. Rugo, G. Kamande, S. Gioko; 8.08 J. Oballa, B. Dulo, J. Konyango, Ano; 8.16 J. Onyango, E. Mwanzighe, T. Kahigu, Ano; 8.24 R. Njoroge, H. Musili, K. Korir, Ano; 8.32 N. Njeri, S. Lokonyo, E. Wakaba, M. Makonyango; 8.40 L. K’owiti, P. Oloo, Ano, Ano; 11.36 E. Makori, S. Ondimu, C. Solanki, Ano; 11.44 G. Rono, W. Burugu, J. Njuguna, C. Kamari; 11.52 H. Juma, D. Komen, J. Murithi, H. Nyanchae; 12.00 A. Gachanja, M. Mburu, G. Kuria, E. Rugo; 12.08 F. Njagi, S. Mukui, M. Nyaga, F. Ndeleko; 12.16 K. Kathure, B. Kiraithe, K. Gicheru, Ano; 12.24 L. Wekesa, J. Kimani, M. Irungu, Ano; 12.32 Chairman x4; 12.40. Captain x4; 12.48 Lady Captain x4; 12.56 C. Kadikinyi, L. Mokaya, P. Wambui, Ano; 13.04 G. Makori, S.M Otieno, P. Thethy, G. Panesar; 13.12 C. Isabwa, S. Itemere, F. Okwara, P. Musango; 13.20 E. Kinisu, Y. Yu, S. Makimei, M. Mwiti; 12.28 C. Maloba, Ano, Ano, Ano; 13.36 Sponsor x4; Tenth Tee: 7.00 N. Kariuki, F. Githaiga, B. Githaiga, S. Mbugua; 7.08 J. Odhiambo, S. Lugalia, M. Matengo, C. Maranga; 7.16 D. Munge, N. Nganga, T. Mukia, W. Nganga; 7.24 P.E; 7.32 S. Varma, R.C Patel, S. D Shah, M. Naidu; 7.40 K Abuto, K. Bollo, S. Ngige, Ano; 7.48 N. Ngugi, H. Kutwa, C. Thethy, Ano; 7.56 Sponsor x4; 8.00 Sponsor x4; 8.08 P.E; 8.16 D. Modi, S. Sennik, S. Lakhan, B. Gathani; 8.24 P.E; 8.32 Sponsor x4; 8.40 K. Martin, E. Kariuki, D. Mwangi, M. Mbataru; 11.36 A. Mbuthia, T. Owino, P. Sankei, H. Tororey; 12.40 R. Gikuru, C. Okeyo, E. Njau, W. Njoroge; 12 48 A. Wanja, A. Polo, P. Kibugu, I. Musembi; 12.56 E.Ngundi, J. Kamenyi, S. Karanja, K. Mathenge; 13.04 W. Onyango, F. Njoroge, J. Kaindi, Ano; 13.12 T. Gitonga, C. Maina, M. Gikonyo, S. Waweru; 13.20 W. Owino, A. Maingi, J. Kamiri, I. Mbugua; 13.28 P.E; 13.36 Sponsor x4;

Nyanza