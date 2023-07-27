Amateur match play at Great Rift, Leisure Resort hosts Ladies’ Open

Kenya’s elite amateur golfers are at the Great Rift Golf Resort Naivasha for this year’s Kenya Amateur Match Play Golf Championship, the country’s second oldest amateur tournament which follows last weekend’s Barry Cup (Coast Open) at the Mombasa Golf Club.

The winner of this year’s Match Play Championship will bag cash, earn points towards both the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series Order of Merit and the World Amateur Golf Rankings and also book a place in next year’s Magical Kenya Open.

The action has attracted a field of 69 players, including four Ugandans.

By yesterday afternoon, players were battling it out in a 36-hole stroke play qualifying event where the top 32 players will then move to the match play proper on Friday.

The winners from the round of 32 will then march to the round of 16 with the quarter and semi-finals taking place tomorrow, with the 36-hole final set for Sunday.

Besides the current leader in the 2023 KAGC series Michael Karanga of Kiambu Golf Club, the field includes defending champion John Lejirmah of Kenya Railway nyaGolf Club, Adel Balala of Vipingo Ridge, Elvis Muigua of Kiambu, Ebill Omollo of Vet Lab, Sammy Mulama and Rafael Leming’ani of Golf Park, Taimur Malik of Muthaiga and home player Robin David-Moss.

During the 103rd Coast Open last weekend, Karanga fired a course record seven under par 64 in the final to clinch his sixth title in this year’s series.

He is once again to man to beat in Naivasha where the Match Play Championship is marking its 101st year.

Chasing a Magical Kenya Open slot from Uganda will be Joseph Cwinyaai, Uganda Open Champion Andrew Ssekibejja, Godfrey Nsubuga and Ibrahim Bagalana.

Ladies Coast Open

Meanwhile, back at the Coast, it is the turn for the ladies as the 2023 Ladies Coast Open gets underway with the first leg at the Diamonds Leisure Resort (formerly the Leisure Lodge Golf and Resort) on Monday.

Action will then move to Mombasa Golf Club and Nyali Golf and Country Club before the players travel to Kilifi County for the fourth and fifth legs at Malindi Golf and Country Club and the PGA certified Baobab Course at Vipingo Ridge.

This year, the Ladies Coast Open series has attracted a massive support Tourism Fund, Grain Bulk Handlers, KCB, Family Bank, EABL, AAR Health Care, Kericho Gold, Base Titanium, Neptune Hotels, Sarova Whitesands, Pauland Dermazuri, Ace Plastic Surgery and KCC.

Also coming onboard are Khushi Motors, Soliani Coast Values, The Lawford, Fahawi Investments, Nulook Links, Paza Beat Hotel, Paradise Destinations, Sandlovers, Diani Real Estate, Atlans Tea Brokers, Silent Night, Akina Tea and Tudor Health among others.

The event has attracted this year attracted various golfers from around the country and East African region such as Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda with a field of 150 lady participants.

The week-long event will prove a significant milestone in the history of the sport in Kenya and work to motivate the next generation of young female players throughout the country.

And for the first time in the ladies series, there will be live scoring courtesy of the Kenya Golf Union and the Kenya Ladies Golf Union.

Among the ladies listed include last year’s first leg winner at Leisure Lodge Neema Olomi of Tanzania, Mombasa and Vipingo legs winner Naomi Wafula. Other players to watch this year will include Uganda’s Martha Babirye, Vet Lab’s Mercy Nyanchama, USA based Kelly Gachaga, and Esther Chumo of Eldoret.

Meanwhile, the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club will host the third leg of the Diamond Trust Bank’s Bank “Bank with Us” golf series. The event comes after the first and second legs in Sigona and Kitale Golf Club in Trans Nzoia.

Limuru Country Club will host 220 golfers for the Britam Golf Day tournament which is part of a series of events which Britam will be staging at various clubs in the country this year.