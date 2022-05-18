All set for Johnnie Walker final in Karen

It’s all systems go as the Grand Finale of the 2022 Johnnie Walker Golf Series dubbed “Road to Gleneagles” on Friday at Karen Country Club’s par 72 course.

Coming exactly a week after the semi- finals held at Muthaiga Golf Club, the final brings together 25 teams made up of four players each making a field of 100 players or more depending on how many guests and staff Johnnie Walker will be fielding.

The Series kicked off in November last with the 18 qualifying events held in different clubs in the country having attracted 3,000 golfers.

During the semi-finals at Muthaiga, Limuru’s team of Kamau Kuria, Timothy Njehia, Njeri Kihunjuri and Aaron Kinyanjui posted a total of 113 to emerge the winners, and will be among the teams to watch in Karen.

Others will be Muthaiga’s Kamau Thugge, Olive Njagi, former Muthaiga captain Edgar Kalya and the current captain Wycliffe Kaisha who finished in second place on 105 points.

Muthaiga will also have the team of veterans Evans Vitisia, Selest Kilinda, Phil Kinisu and John Njuguna, who finished third ahead of Nyanza’s Griffins Owino, Julius Omollo, David Omollo and Elizabeth Akinyi.

The Kericho line up has Raymond Keter, Kibet Too, Joel Chebon and Ngetich Ignatius. The winners will earn a fully paid up trip to the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland.

Speaking ahead of the event, Josephine Katambo, EABL’s Marketing Manager for Spirits said; “We are delighted to be holding our Grand Finale this Friday as a culmination of what has been a very successful golf series that kicked off last year.

With top amateur players from across the country set to battle it out and the stakes being high, we can expect nothing but the very best of what the series has had to offer. We, therefore, look forward to seeing top golf from all participating golfers as we crown the ultimate winner who will be heading to Gleneagles.”

“We are pleased that the series has had great participation from across the country with over 3,000 golfers taking part. This speaks to what we set to achieve at the onset of this Series which was to give as many golfers a chance to play and improve their competitive skills.

This is part of our commitment as a brand to support the growth and development of the sport of golf in the country which has shown great potential.”

Like in the qualifying rounds in the series, the golfers will compete in the tournament’s four-ball stableford format during the Grand Finale.