All set for ICEA LION series’ grand finale at Nyali course

The popular ICEA LION King of the Course golf series winds up its 2022 edition with the sixth leg at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa this weekend.

This tournament, expected to attract golfers from most of the Coast clubs, follows the first five legs held at Machakos (where the series originated from), Thika Green Golf Resort, Ruiru Sports Club, Nanyuki Sports Club and the Nandi Bears Golf Club in Nandi County where the event was preceded by curtain-riser Club-Nite at the Eldoret Golf Club.

Although the draw was not yet out at the time of writing, at least 250 players had already put down their names to battle it out for a chance to play in the ICEA LION King of the Course grand finale at Machakos Golf Club on January 7, 2023.

This will be the season-opener for Machakos and the first leg of the 2023 series.

Those early listed to tackle the windy Nyali course, which has retained its posh green condition despite the current heat at the Coast, include a strong contingent of 20 golfers from Machakos Golf Club whose players have travelled to all the clubs hosting the series.

For the locals, the entry includes some of the single figure handicap golfers such as William Kaguta, Omar Lewa, and others like Martin Wahome, Martin Ombura and lady golfers Susan Stokes, Mary Kandu, Terry Odoo, Christine Ockotch and Allyssa Jamal among many other leading golfers.

Leading the Machakos team will be the ICEA LION King of the Course “Captain’’ Joe Mboya, current Machakos Club captain Peter Kimatu, and some of the leading golfers such as former King of the Course champion James Ndunda, Kimanzi Muthengi, David Mwangangi, Munyao Kamba and Collins Kalolki among many others.

In his welcome note, Nyali Golf and Country Club Captain Zafir Zulfikar Din said: “The course is at its best, with the evergreen fairways and superbly well cut greens in the hot sun, lots of prizes, succulent nyama choma on the course, euphonious beautiful and pleasant sounds of the coastal music await golfers, courtesy of ICEA LION, the King of the Course title sponsor.”

Preferred Nyali

He added: “Nyali, being the most centralized golf club in the coastal region, is very happy to be associated with ICEA LION who have always preferred Nyali for their annual grand finale tournaments over the years.”

Din said the club looks forward to nurturing this relationship to ensure the club gives ICEA LION who are also the club’s official insurer’s value for their money.

During the grand finale next January, the top 10 winners from the 2022 series in each of the clubs which hosted the series, will battle it out at the par 72 Machakos Golf Club course, setting stage for the commencement of the sixth edition of the ICEA LION’s 2023 King of Course Golf Series.

So far a total of 750 golfers have participated in the first five legs, and more golfers are expected to feature in the 2023 edition.

Philip Lopokoiyit, CEO, ICEA LION Insurance Holdings and ICEA LION General Insurance said it was fitting to conclude the series at the historical home of ICEA LION.