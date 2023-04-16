All set for All Africa Junior Team Golf Championship

Kigo Uganda

Only 15 countries will participate in this year’s All Africa Junior Team Golf Championship which gets underway on Monday following the official opening on Sunday at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa in Kigo, Uganda.

Most of the teams save for Malawi and Sierra Leone had reported at the venue for accreditation and practise round, on Saturday.

They are Botswana, Cote D’Ivoire, Egypt, Gabon, Kenya, Mauritius, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and the hosts.

Speaking to Nation Sport on the arrangements of the tournament, Tournament Director Dr Jackson Were said; “So far so good in terms of the arrangements for the tournament as all the teams which arrived on Saturday had all registered and had practise round."

“We are very excited hosting this junior championship for the first time in Uganda, and I can assure all the teams that they are in for an exciting time here in Lake Victoria Serena," added Were

Team Malawi was expected at Entebbe Airport at 2pm, though no information was available about the arrival of Sierra Leone.

Speaking after their practise round, Kenya’s team captain Junaid Manji said the course was in an excellent condition, though it’s a tough course where one has to keep the ball in play throughout.

“Our practise round was good, they have excellent greens though, they were not as fast particularly after the night right," said Manji.

Kenya’s team is made up of Junaid Manji (Captain), Lee Kimathi, Krish Shah and Mikael Kihara, while the girls' team comprises of Channelle Wangari Mwangi, Belinda Wanjiru and Audrey Wanjiku Gachora.