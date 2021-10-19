Akope, Ngige share lead as Nyali Safari Tour enters final round

Uganda’s Deo Akope shot three under par, his second in two days, to tie with Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige on two under par total, going into the final round of the fourth leg of 2021/22 Safari Tour golf series at par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course on Tuesday.

Starting with an eagle three at the par five-first hole, Akope, a resident pro at Uganda Golf Club in Kampala, later pushed his driver to the right at the par five-fifth hole, came out well but over shot the green, to drop his only shot of the day which he however managed to recover at the dog-leg-left eighth hole, then parred the first eight holes at the back nine until at the home green where he picked up a two-club for the day’s 68 for a two rounds total of 211.

“I am just happy with my score even though I had a chance of going low but I did not want to be too aggressive as I know this course very well having played here many times,’’ said Akope who noted he will strictly follow his game plan which is to make sure he does not drop many shots but rather manage whatever comes.

“If I play and win, that will be most welcome as I will be the first Ugandan to win a Safari Tour event, but I am not going to aggressively look for that,’’ added Akope.

On the other hand, Ngige who said his take off from the tee was not so good, hopes to try and go lower in the final round, though his plan like Akope is to try and minimise further damage.

“I was able to make birdie on the par fives, because I was trying to make sure that I remain on course in every hole and that helped me to save pars on the long hole,’’ said Ngige who will embark on preparation for the Uganda leg now that the fifth at Leisure Lodge has been cancelled.

He dropped a shot at the uphill par three-sixth but recovered a shot at the eighth and made two birdies at the back nine, but with a bogey in between.

“I really think of what club to pick at the sixth, as I have tried eight and even seven but I don’t seem to get on to the green and that has been costing me par there leave alone a birdie,’’ said Ngige who finished on one under par 70 and a total of two under par 211.

Closing to a striking position was Golf Park’s David Wakhu who shot three under 68 to tie for third place with senior pro Dismas Indiza on level par 213.

“I dropped two shots at the sixth and seventh though had started well, picking up a birdie at the third hole, but at least I was able to pick up three birdies at the back nine including a two at the 18th, and that made all the difference. I am happy with my round, and look forward to play with both Ngige and Akope who I have a lot of respect for as experienced players,’’ said Wakhu.

Indiza on the hand, shot level par 71 for 213 and just a shot better than Muthaiga’s Mutahi Kibugu who posted two under par to move to fifth place on one over par 214.

Meanwhile round two leader Robson Chinhoi picked up a 10 at the par five-11th after hitting out of bound, to drop to sixth place on two over 215, though he is only four shots behind, but he has to do a lot to return and finish at the top.

Teeing off for the final round is set for 7:30am followed by the prize-giving ceremony at 2pm.

The Leaderboard

Deo Akope (Ug) 75, 68, 68= 211

Simon Ngige 70, 71, 70= 211

David Wakhu 73, 72, 68= 213

Dismas Indiza 72, 70, 71= 213

Mutahi Kibugu 71, 74, 69= 214

Robson Chinhoi 72, 68, 75= 215

Aloys Nsabimana (Rw) 74, 71, 71= 216

Tranos Muradzikwa (Zim) 72, 73, 71= 216