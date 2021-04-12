After epic trek to Masters win, Matsuyama shuns greatest tag

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan celebrates during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan celebrates during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo credit: Jared C. Tilton | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Matsuyama won the 85th Masters on Sunday, becoming the first Japanese man to win a major title and capping a 25-year dream that started when his father began teaching him the sport when he was only four years old
  • With his victory at Augusta National, Matsuyama now has six career US PGA triumphs, matching the total achieved by all other Japanese players on the US tour
  • In his first trip to Augusta National, Matsuyama won the Silver Cup as low amateur and shared 27th


Augusta, United States 

