Africa Region Four Golf event to introduce junior competition

In Kigo, Uganda

Africa Region Four Golf Championship will from next year include a junior golf series, whose inaugural event will be hosted by Tanzania.

The proposal to include junior golf championship in Africa Region Four is part of the Council’s effort to promote the sport in the region by increasing the tournaments to two, was unanimously agreed during the Region Four’s Council Meeting held at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa on Friday.

The senior event will take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Speaking during the prize giving ceremony of this year’s Region Four Championship, Johnson Omollo, the Vice President of Africa Golf Confederation (AGC), said the region will be the first in the continent to host a regional junior tournament.

Like in the senior event, each country will field a team of four juniors and a coach.

“We are committed to promote junior golf development and we must invest by giving this group of golfers an opportunity to compete at a regional level so that they gain the desired exposure skill and confidence to be able to play at a bigger stage," said Omollo.

The event will also be played on rotation with Rwanda expected to stage the 2024 edition.

Omollo said Africa has abundant talent that has not been tapped to play at an international stage, thus the Boys and Girls need to be nurtured to become the future champions of Africa.

Omollo said the AGC will lobby the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of Scotland in order for them give the junior initiative some support.

“We are confident R&A will be supporting the new initiative," added Omollo.

The council meeting was attended by representative sof all the six countries which participated in this year’s Region Championship where Kenya triumphed after beating Uganda 3-0. The countries were Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and Ethiopia.

Speaking at the same function, Uganda’s Maria Odido who represents the country of Botswana in Uganda, and who was the chief guest, said it was time Africa markets itself through golf.

She said the staging of international golf events such as the Region Four shows that golf is growing.