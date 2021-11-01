Adel Balala scoops another title in Mombasa

Adel Balala in action during the Kenya Amateur Open Stroke Play Championship at the par 73  Nakuru Golf Club course on October 24, 2021.

  • Peter Kinyua was the second round winner with 41 points and Grace Kimeria emerged the lady winner on 42. 
  • In the pro category, home player Mutahi Kibugu posted 74 and 66 for 140 to win the top prize of Sh60,000 by one shot from Sigona’s John Wangai on 141. Edwin Mudanyi, Simon Ngige and Erick Ooko tied on 142 gross.

Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Adel Balala completed a two rounds total of 144 gross to claim the 2021 Coast Open (Barry Cup) at the links Mombasa Golf Club course at the weekend.

