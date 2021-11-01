Adel Balala scoops another title in Mombasa

Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Adel Balala completed a two rounds total of 144 gross to claim the 2021 Coast Open (Barry Cup) at the links Mombasa Golf Club course at the weekend.

He posted 73 in the first round, three shots behind leaders Gurbux Singh and Michael Karanga. However during the closing round, Balala fired 71, same as Kenya Railway Golf Club’s John Lejirham, who finished second on 145 after a 71 in the final round having started with 75.

The victory for Balala was his fifth in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series. Meanwhile, Karanga posted a poor 79 to tie for third place with Nyali’s Gurbux Singh on 149, just a shot better than Joseph Gathumbi.

Action in the KAGC now shifts to the North Rift for the Manchester Salver at the nine-hole Eldoret Golf Club course this coming weekend.

At Muthaiga Golf Club, Jitain Shah clinched the 2021 Chairman’s (Ronald Meru) prize during the weekend after posting an impressive score of 23 differential points.

He posted 66 nett in the first round and 43 points. Taking the men’s title was Snehal Patel with a score of 28 points, beating Julius Mutethia by one point, while finishing third with 30 points was Kimani Muhoro. Kange Saiti was fourth with 32 points.

In the ladies section, Meera Shah carded 66 nett and 38 points for a differential of 28 points. The legendary Florence Maina finished second on 33 points, four better than Susan Kanyora.

Emanuel Njugu emerged the best junior with a score of 34 points. The first round title went to Sam Wachira on 66 nett after beating Dismas Ongondi on countback, while Peter Munyi was third on 67 nett.

Rita Njeru claimed the ladies first prize with nett 68 ahead of Nicole Gidoomal, while Thika’s Edwin Kiarie was the guest winner with 66 nett, Bianca Ngeccu was the junior winner with 73 nett.

Peter Kinyua was the second round winner with 41 points and Grace Kimeria emerged the lady winner on 42.

In the pro category, home player Mutahi Kibugu posted 74 and 66 for 140 to win the top prize of Sh60,000 by one shot from Sigona’s John Wangai on 141. Edwin Mudanyi, Simon Ngige and Erick Ooko tied on 142 gross.

At Machakos Golf Club, James Kilinda posted 39 points to emerge the winner of the Machakos School Alumni charity golf tournament.

He beat Charles Kikuvi on countback, while Joseph Komu was third on 36 points after beating Nicodemus Masaka on countback.