Achola sees the Sunset at Royal

Home player Japheth Achola beat both Wellington Omodho and J. Ojowa on countback with a score of 37 points to clinch the Sunset Golfing Society overall title at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course on Friday.

Omodho in turn took the men’s title with Ojowa finishing second ahead of Ben Obura, who took the third prize as C. Opar on 36 points was fourth and in fifth place was Felix Ochieng with 35 points.

In the ladies section, J. Kanjejo returned 33 points to win ahead of Caroline Kadikinyi on 32, while Rebecca Juma on 30 was third. The Senior’s title went to Barth Ragalo on 35 points, winning ahead of Henry Juma on 32.

In the guests section, Moseti Mwanzo posted an excellent 45 points to win ahead of A. Onditi on 39 points with Francis Okwara taking the third prize on 38 points.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, the team of local pro Mike Kisia, who shot three under par, returned a total of 93 partnered by K. Khusanov, J. Kosgey, and J. Ojowa, to win the Safari Tour Pro-Am tournament.

They won by three points from the team of pro Dismus Indiza, F.Wahome, E. Kiruja, and Ken Mariga. In the individual section, Jabez Ojowa, playing off handicap 15, posted 25 points in the first nine and 20 at the back nine for a total of 45 points. Mercy Nyanchama was the lady winner on 37 points, one better than Hellen Manyara.

At Limuru Country Club, Peter Kinuthia beat men winner Joseph Ikanyi and Leonard Ngunga, to win the Julius Wokabi golf tournament, with Anne Wanjama on 38 points claiming the ladies title.

She beat Grace Gichuki by three points, while Joseph Kariuki was the guest winner on 40, well ahead of Grace Wokabi on 34 points and Owen Kangethe taking the junior title on 40 points.

The following are summerised results in the Weeekend Golf Round-up;

At Railway; Mwanyangetinge golf day; Overall winner - Patrick Karani - 42pts Men Winner - S.K Gichomo - 39pts, PJG Karanja - 38pts, Lady Winner - Ruth Omwansa - 38pts, Irene Kimeu - 36pts, Sponsor Winner Joel Mageto – 37, Guest Winner - Kamau Kiarie - 39pts, Gross Winner - J.M Muigai – 38,

At Ruiru; Ladies Medal; Silver winner -Catherine Wambui 78 nett, cb Teresiah Wainaina 78, Bronze winner -Jane Kanari 70 nett, Salome Mwaura 71 nett, Grace Miano 73 nett. Men winner- Chris Kiai 67 nett, cb

Chris Andrea 67, Fr Gaitho 67 nett. Gross silver winner- Ruth G Kamau, 96 gross, bronze winner- Salome Kamau 96 gross. Guest Lady Winner- Caroiline Muthiga 74, Men guest winner- Dennis Kirinya 77 nett, Sponsor winner-Catherine Gitonga 71 nett.

At Kakamega; Sungu Logistics Golf Day; Overall winner Gregory Ombito 39 points, Eliud Siganga 38 cb Bruce Madete 38, Men Winner- James Akhonya 34, Lady Winner- Lydia Oketch 35, Rosemary Angote 32, Nines:James Anzabwa 20, Joshua Ashioya 18. Junior Winner-Briskern Amusala 30 pts.

At Nyali; August Mug sponsored by John and Susan Stokes; A division- William Kaguta 71 nett, George Githinji 73 nett, cb Thushara De Silva 73.

B Division Daniel Ondeng’a 72, Johnson Wamunyua 73, Shabbir Nazerali 74, C Division Michael Mbugua 70, Hitendra Halai 71, P.M. Kariuki 73, D division Winner- Mwai Mariga 67 nett, Gross William Kaguta 74.