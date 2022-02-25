Absa unveils sponsorship for local pros at Magical Kenya Open

Absa Bank Kenya will sponsor four Kenyan professional golfers in next week’s Magical Kenya Open which will be held from March 3 to 6 at Muthaiga Golf Club.

The quartet that will benefit from the sponsorship are Simon Ngige, David Wakhu, Mohit Mediratta and Daniel Nduva with each player getting an initial cash token of Sh200,000.

The Sh3 million sponsorship will assist the pros in meeting tournament costs such as registration, caddie payment and the provision of necessary items such as their shirts, gloves, and golf balls, among others.

Absa will also provide the players with Absa-branded kits for the duration of the Open.

Speaking during the sponsorship announcement, Absa Bank Kenya’s Acting Marketing and Corporate Relations Director Moses Muthui stated that the sponsorship will go a long way in facilitating the pros to effectively compete and inspire a good performance by the team.

“As a bank whose purpose is bringing possibilities to life, we stand behind our local Pros who have done extremely well to make it to the final entry list.

“We fully understand what these players need to achieve their ambitions in the right way, which is why we want to take it a step further by motivating them to give their best performance yet and fly the Kenyan flag even higher," said Muthui.

In addition to the sponsorship, sponsored players have the opportunity to earn an additional Sh1 million in bonuses based on their performance.

Absa will pay each player Sh200,000 if they make the cut, an additional Sh100,000 if they make the cut while in the top 20, and a bonus of Sh700,000 if any player finishes in the top 10.

Speaking on behalf of the professional players, Medirrata thanked Absa for their support over the years and urged Kenyans to rally behind them as they prepare to compete in the tournament.

"We are grateful to Absa Bank for this invaluable support and promise to make the country proud in this tournament,” he said.

Nduva welcomed the sponsorship noting that this is the first time he is playing at the Kenya Open as a Pro.

“We are excited about the opportunities that this sponsorship opens for us, and we are ready to post the best results ever as Team Kenya,” Nduva said.

With a prize purse of $2 million (Sh200 million), the 2022 Magical Kenya Open draws over 150 golfers from Kenya and around the world, including eight Kenyan professionals, six Kenyan amateurs, and two regional players.