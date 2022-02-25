Absa unveils sponsorship for local pros at Magical Kenya Open

Absa pro golfers

Team Kenya professional golfers Mohit Mediratta (left) and Daniel Nduva (right) with Absa Bank Kenya's Corporate and Marketing Relations Director Moses Muthui during the pros' sponsorship announcement on February 25, 2022. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nation Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The quartet that will benefit from the sponsorship are Simon Ngige, David Wakhu, Mohit Mediratta and Daniel Nduva with each player getting an initial cash token of Sh200,000
  • Absa Bank Kenya’s Acting Marketing and Corporate Relations Director Moses Muthui stated that the sponsorship will go a long way in facilitating the pros to effectively compete and inspire a good performance by the team
  • Nduva welcomed the sponsorship noting that this is the first time he is playing at the Kenya Open as a Pro

Absa Bank Kenya will sponsor four Kenyan professional golfers in next week’s Magical Kenya Open which will be held from March 3 to 6 at Muthaiga Golf Club.

