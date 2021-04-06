ABSA raise Sh7 million for charity from Kenya Open, Savannah Classic

The European Tour's "Golf for Good'' initiative in collaboration with ABSA Kenya, during the recent Magical Kenya and Kenya Savannah Classic held at Karen Country Club, raised a total of Sh7 million for charities.

Through the "Birdies for Good" initiative, ABSA had committed to donate Sh1,000 for every birdie made at the two tournaments while the European Tour came on board as a partner and committed to match ABSA’s donation shilling for a shilling.

During the Magical Kenya Open which was won by South Africa's Justin Harding, a total of 1,881 birdies were made throughout the week while at the Kenya Savannah Classic won in a sudden death play-off by another South African Daniel van Tonder, players made a total of 1,943 birdies raising a total of Sh7,648,000 for the Birdies for Good programme.

The funds will go towards supporting two community-based initiatives selected from the Absa Wall of Possibilities which aims to address challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is still with us. Governments, businesses and individuals across the globe continue to grapple with different challenges occasioned by this deadly virus. As a corporate that cares for the people of our country, we are committed to hold the hands of Kenyans during this difficult period and we are happy to support deserving causes through the birdies for good initiative. We hope that this contribution will restore hope to a community and give them the courage to continue pursuing their dreams,” said ABSA Bank's Marketing and Corporate Relations Director Caroline Ndung'u.

Ndung'u further thanked the European Tour for collaborating with ABSA by matching the bank’s contribution shilling for shilling, for all the birdies scored at the tournaments.

As part of the bank’s one year anniversary celebrations, ABSA invited Kenyans to submit community-based causes that need support as a result of the effects of Covid-19.

The projects chosen from the Wall of Possibilities submissions to benefit from the birdies for good initiative include an indigenous tree seedlings multiplication project, which will help fight the adverse effects of climate change; and provision of clean and renewable energy to a specific rural communities off the national grid.

“The Covid-19 vaccine offers a ray of hope, however; we acknowledge that the third wave continues to aggressively rampage through our country and therefore the need for businesses like ours to provide the much-needed support to communities. In line with this, we encourage Kenyans to once again partner with us by voting for the projects that they would like us to implement within their localities through our social media platforms,” added Ndung'u.