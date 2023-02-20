Absa gives Sh70m for Kenya Open

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba Monday said that hosting the Magical Kenya Open (MKO), a DP World Tour event, was a clear indication of the organisers’ confidence in the country.

Speaking at Muthaiga Golf Club during the launch of this year’s Magical Kenya Open scheduled for March 9 to 12 at Muthaiga Golf Club course, he said: “This event comes immediately after the Magical Kenya Ladies Open at Vipingo Ridge Golf resort. This tournament continues to confirm that Kenya is actually capable of hosting international golf tournaments,” said Namwamba.

He said Kenya Open Golf Limited had also created opportunities for Kenyan professional and amateur golfers through the Safari Tour that offers them a platform to play at the Magical Kenya.

“Its important that the Safari Tour is supported so that it becomes the African region’s biggest golf tour, and on our part, we will continue supporting the game as we have done in the past,” added Namwamba.

During the function Absa Bank PLC announced a sponsorship of Sh70 million as the “presenting partner” of the 2023 Magical Kenya Open.

Absa's interim Managing Director Yusuf Omari reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to continue partnering with the government, Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) and other partners to grow the profile of the tournament.

This is the 12th consecutive year that Absa is sponsoring the prestigious tournament.

The 2023 edition is expected to attract an estimated 156 elite golfers from across the world, including eight Kenyan professionals and six amateurs, who will vie for the $2 million (Sh249 million) prize purse.

“For us, the MKO presents another unique opportunity to showcase the tenacity and effort by great golfers across the world, including the resilience of our local golfers. At Absa, we refer to this as the Africanacity spirit; that distinct African ability to always find a way to get things done despite all obstacles,” Omari said.

On his part, KOGL chairman Peter Kanyago commended Absa for yet again coming on board as the main partner for the tournament.