Abner Onsomu bags KPA golf tourney

A player in action during the Nairobi edition of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) golf tournament at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course on September 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the ladies section, Jane Kiiti posted 35 points to win ahead of Rehema Okal on 33. The guest winner was Allan Kirui, who posted 35 points to win on countback from Feisal Lasker.
  • The nines went to Stephen Makau on 22 and Enoch Kimeu 23, while winning the longest drive contest were Henry Kip and Catherine as nearest to pin went to Kyalo Munyao.

Two early birdies in the opening nine propelled Abner Onsomu to a one point victory in the Nairobi edition of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) golf tournament at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course on Friday.

