Abner Onsomu bags KPA golf tourney

Two early birdies in the opening nine propelled Abner Onsomu to a one point victory in the Nairobi edition of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) golf tournament at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course on Friday.

The single figure handicap golfer parred four first holes and the par five second, dropped a shot at the fourth and later on at the eighth.

However a birdie in between (seventh) saw him finish the front nine on one under par. He then birdied the 12th, parred the rest, but finished the back nine with a double bogey at the 18th for a level par 72 gross which gave him an excellent score of 41 points.

“It was an easy day despite the strong opposition I had from my teammates whom I however managed to easily beat. I am extremely delighted winning this wonderful event, and I must thank KPA for a brilliant set-up in this prize giving ceremony," said Onsomu.

Taking the men’s top prize was Jaspas Sagoo with a score of 40 points, winning by two points from Anthony Muiruri, who posted 38 points to beat Julius Mungai and fourth placed Wycliffe Owino on countback.

In the ladies section, on-form Caroline Kadikinyi, who holed in one in the recent Nancy Millar trophy at Karen, was still in top form as she posted 41 points to claim the ladies prize ahead of Stella Ondimu, who carded 39 points.

Beating the rest of the KPA staff was Charles Odoo with 38 points. He won by 10 points from Terry Odoo, while Fiona Mbandi and Japheth Obonyo were third and fourth on 24 and 23 points.

Youngster Njogu Kungu won the longest drive for men, while the ladies winner was Felistus Njoroge, with Victor Kidiwa having won the Nearest to pin prize.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, KPA acting Managing Director Ambassador John Mwangemi thanked the organisers of the event for putting up an excellent event.

Meanwhile, Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Adel Balala clinched his second back-to-back victory during the weekend’s Trans Nzoia Open at the par 73 Kitale Golf Club course.

The long-hitting Balala shot rounds of 70, 71 and 75 for a total of 216 gross to tie with Kenya Amateur Match Play champion John Lejirmah of Railway.

Balala won in the three-hole sudden play off to add to the trophy he claimed at Kabete Open last weekend.

Kiambu’s Michael Karanga, who dominated the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series in its early stages, finished third with a score of 223 gross, while Sammy Mulama on 226 was fourth.

At Machakos Golf Club, David Mwangangi playing off handicap 14, carded an impressive 42 points to win the 5th edition of the Konza Technopols Development Authority golf tournament.

He carded 23 points in the first nine and 19 at the back nine to win by one point from Jackson Nzioki, while Joseph Kavivya was third in 40 points, as Stephen Kisevu finished fourth with a score of 39 points.

In the ladies section, Jane Kiiti posted 35 points to win ahead of Rehema Okal on 33. The guest winner was Allan Kirui, who posted 35 points to win on countback from Feisal Lasker.

The nines went to Stephen Makau on 22 and Enoch Kimeu 23, while winning the longest drive contest were Henry Kip and Catherine as nearest to pin went to Kyalo Munyao.

The event attracted a field of 109 golfers drawn from various clubs in the country.

The following are summarised results of the weekend golf round-up;

At Karen: Karen Day Trophy sponsored by Britam; Gross winner- Anthony Murage 76 gross, Justus Njogu 77, Anthony Mogere 78, Nett Winner- Peter Brainch 66 nett, Manyi Ngunze 68, James Boyd-Moss 68. Lady winner- Margaret Gram 80, Rose Mambo 80, Rosemary Mkok 86, Nett winner- Rose Njendu 62, Gladys Mboya 66, Sophie Njenga 68, Guest- Anthony Monyo 86, net Winner-Joyce Murigi 67.

At Malindi Golf Club; Dream of Africa Stableford Competition; Overall winner –Susan Waithaka 36 points. 2nd Zafrina Ingram 35, cb Kate Mwikali, 4th Geofrey Ingram 32, Best second best man- Walter Juma 31, Best second lady- Eunice Kamau 32. Best Junior- Tom Mwachofi 29, Longest Drive- Aloise Ogolla, neatest to pin Fiona Thompson.

At Nyali: Stanbic Bank Golf Day; Overall winner Sanjeev Khagram 42 points, Men winner- Gabriel Gakuo 40, Yobesh Oyaro 39 cb Suresh Hirani 39, Lady winner- Mary Kandu 36, Petronillah Kale 35, Best Senior- Inayet Kudrati 37, Staff winner- George Mosioma 38, Omar Lewa 33, Guest winner Charles Odoo 38. Junior winner- Niran Hirani 39 points. Longest Drive(Men) Eric Nyongesa, Lady(Venessa Peris. Nearest to Pin- Mercy Karoney.