85 junior golfers battle in Karen tourney

A day after the final round of the 2021 Karen Challenge, the par 72 Karen Country Club course will on Monday and Tuesday stage the first of two junior golf events series being sponsored by NCBA Group as part of its ongoing 2021 Golf Series.

A field of 85 junior golfers will take to the Karen course for a chance to battle it out for the top honours at the tournament.

The event, which is open to juniors aged between six and 18 years, will also act as a qualifier for two global junior events: the prestigious Rome Classic scheduled for October 2021 and the Big 5 South Africa tournament set for 2022 for juniors who finish top two in their categories.

The two-day tourney will feature 13 player categories according to the various age groups for boys and girls. As a result, 26 juniors will qualify to play at the Rome Classic this year and the Big 5 South Africa tournament next year. The tournament is jointly organized by NCBA Group, the United States Kids Golf Association, in conjunction with the Junior Golf Foundation.

Commenting on the event, Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) President Larry Ngala, said:

“On behalf of the board of trustees of the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF), I would like to thank NCBA Bank for having included two junior events in its country-wide golf series. Although the two events whose second will take place at Muthaiga Golf Club towards the end of the year were not among the on-going JGF golf series, we in JGF appreciate NCBA’s effort in adding juniors in its series. I must also thank the bank for having agreed to partner with JGF from now on. We look forward to a great working relationship as we endeavour to develop the game of golf through the junior ranks.”

NCBA Group Managing Director, John Gachora, said: “We are very excited to be hosting the first junior golf tournaments as part of the 2021 NCBA Golf Series. It is one event we have been really looking forward to as it forms the basis on which the Series supports the growth and development of junior golf talent at an early age."

“We are also delighted with the news that the tournament will form a qualification event for both this year’s Rome Classic as well as next year’s Big 5 South Africa tournament. This will offer the junior golfers who will excel at this event a grand opportunity to be exposed to global golf practices and will be a great incentive for them to build on as they continue nurturing their talent and skills. We are grateful to both the Junior Golf Foundation and the United States Kids Golf Association for making this possible."

The Karen tournament will feature junior golfers from eleven nationalities: Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Africa, India, USA, Italy, England, China, Germany, and the Netherlands.