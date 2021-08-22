85 junior golfers battle in Karen tourney

  • The Karen tournament will feature junior golfers from eleven nationalities: Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Africa, India, USA, Italy, England, China, Germany, and the Netherlands.
  • It is the 12th event in the 2021 NCBA Golf Series – which has so far produced 11 winners, among them 12-year-old Nathaniel Mwangi, who emerged overall winner at the Karen Country Club leg of the Series.

A day after the final round of the 2021 Karen Challenge, the par 72 Karen Country Club course will on Monday and Tuesday stage the first of two junior golf events series being sponsored by NCBA Group as part of its ongoing 2021 Golf Series.

