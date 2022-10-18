76 golfers to battle at Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Championship

The stage is set for this year’s Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Golf Championship in Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County on Thursday where a field of 76 will tackle the PGA Baobab course.

This year’s event is being sponsored by the Kenya Golf Union (KGU), Vipingo Ridge Golf Resort, Kilifi Mall, CIC Group, Naivas, Betika.Com, PharmaPlus, The Shoe Shine Guys and the County Government of Kilifi.



At stake besides the “Kenyatta Memorial Bowl” donated by two past KGU chairmen Col Mike Harbage (1977/78) and Chris Kahara (1978/79), are points towards the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series and the World Amateur Rankings.

This is the first time the Baobab Course, which is also the home of the Magical Kenya Ladies European Tour event, is hosting a KGU tournament.

The field of 76 players include players drawn from 18 clubs from Kilifi, Nairobi, Kiambu, Mombasa, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Nakuru and Machakos as well as some from Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club in Tanzania, Uganda and Jaeren Golf Club in Norway.

Leading the field at Vipingo where the winner will earn an automatic entry to the 2023 Magical Kenya Open, a DP World Tour event, will be big-hitter Adel Balala from Nyali Golf and Country Club.

Others include the national team captain Dennis Maara, John Lejirmah of Railway and Michael Karanga of Kiambu.

The entry list also has Jay Sandhu and Daniel Kiragu of Muthaiga, Isaac Makokha of Vet Lab Sports Club.

KGU Chairman Njani Ndiritu announced the introduction of cash prizes in line with the revised regulations by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of Scotland, allowing amateur golfers to win cash prizes to a maximum limit of Sh115,000.

KGU Vice-Chairman Philip Ochola, who is also the Tournament Director, said plans for the event are all set.

He said there will be a subsidiary event on Saturday which will be open to golfers from across the country including ladies and juniors.