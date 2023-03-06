54 players register for Magical Kenya Open

Atleast 54 players had by Monday morning registered for the 2023 Magical Kenya Open that starts on Thursday to Sunday at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

Those who had registered at the European Tour Office at Muthaiga being managed by the evergreen Jennie Janes from the European Tour, included 11 Kenyans, and Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo.

Janes said majority of the players were expected by Monday evening and early Tuesday to official list their names for the $2 million (about Sh248 millions) event which comes after the Hero Indian Open which ended on February 26 in New Delhi, India.

“We expect a big arrival by six this evening as well as early tomorrow (Tuesday) morning as the players are arriving from different destinations," said Janes.

Greg Snow follows his chip during his practice at Muthaiga Golf Club on March 6, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The locals, who had already list their names for the tournament, included amateurs Daniel Kiragu, John Lejirmah, Dennis Maara, Jay Sandhu, Adel Balala and Njoroge Kibugu, who last year became the only Kenyan to make the cut after a brave six under par in the opening two rounds.

The professionals who had already reported at Muthaiga were Mutahi Kibugu, senior pro Dismas Indiza, Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Samuel Njoroge and the long hitter Daniel Nduva of Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa.

Among the internationals who had reported for the event included former Germany’s Alexander Knappe, South Africa’s Jacques Krusyswijk, Alehandro Canizares of Spain, and Italian Edoardo Molinari who won the Open in 2007.

Entry fee for the members of the European Tour is Sh14,000, while the non- members like the Kenyans pay Sh23,000.

The caddie fee per round is Sh6,000, while for the visiting professionals who travel with their caddies pay them on commission signed between the player and his caddie at the beginning of the season.

Meanwhile, Kenya Airways on Monday announced a two-year partnership with Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL), which will see the airline continue as the official and exclusive airline partner for the Magical Kenya Open.

KQ will fly in all the European Tour Group officials who will be supervising and managing the tournament, as well as KOGL officials for preparatory and promotional visits.

The airline will also offer discounted tickets to over 200 players and caddies to various destinations for the DP World Tour.