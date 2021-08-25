39 juniors awarded as two-day golf event ends

  • A select number of young golfers from Tuesday's event will get a chance to play at the Rome Classic, which is taking place this October, and at the Big 5 tournament in South Africa next year once scores have been officially ratified.
  • The second of the two Junior events in the NCBA series will take place at Muthaiga Golf Club in December.

Thirty-nine juniors were Tuesday feted as the two-day NCBA Golf Series junior invitational tournament ended at the par 72 Karen Country Club course.

