22 take part in JGF annual event

Twenty two Junior Golf Foundation members took part in the annual golf day at Limuru Country Club course on Monday.

The event attracted golfers between the ages of three and 11 years and was divided into two categories.

The first category drew its players from Kindergarten and lower Primary, who did chip and put, saw Paula Opako taking the top position followed in second place by Wendi Muigai, while in third place was Ethan Murimi.

The second category which had players in upper and lower primary, and who also participated in the chip and put, saw Hakeem Mutungi top the list, followed by Ethan Sobayeni in second place, while Ezekiel Kamau was placed third.

The main division, whose players played in five holes, saw Hakeem Muturi post 31 shots to emerge the winner, winning ahead of Ethan Wachira on 34, while Ezekiel Kamau was third on 37 shots.

"They are very determined and most of them have shown great talent, but i will work with them to make sure by next year, they participate in the national events," said coach Paul Muchangi.