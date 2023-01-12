150 caddies to battle in East Africa Hustler Golf Challenge

A field of 150 caddies from East Africa will converge on Limuru Country Club for the East Africa Hustler Golf Challenge on January 15 and 16.

The 36-hole stroke play championship is being organised by the Kenya National Caddies Association, through the leadership of National Caddies Association Chairman Patrick Karanja of Kenya Railway Golf Club, with the support of the national captain Geoffrey Kiru and veteran professional James Ngigi.

It follows the Uganda Caddies Open held on November 14 last year where Kenyans John Karanja, Geoffrey Butichi and Simon Karari emerged the best.

A field of 150 players was drawn, though only the top 75 players (40 men and 35 ladies) will proceed to Tuesday's final round after Monday's opening round.

National Coordinator of the Caddies Association, Peter Mbatia said invitations had been sent out to Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda, though only Uganda had responded, but some slots have been reserved for Tanzanian caddies.