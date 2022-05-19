100 to battle in NCBA Series at tough, hilly Nakuru course

The fifth leg of the 2022 NCBA Golf Series will be held this weekend at the tough par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course.

This follows previous events held at Railways Golf Club, Nyanza Club and Kitale Golf Club.

The event at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Club in Uganda over the Easter weekend featured the first junior tourney in the NCBA calendar.

Over 100 golfers have entered the fifth leg to be played on the hilly course, that is one of the toughest in the country.

At stake will be a chance to play in the grand finale of the series where the top five finishers will win an all-expenses paid for trip to the Fancourt Golf Resort in George, South Africa.

“We are delighted to be returning to the amazing Nakuru Golf Club for this event. Despite it being one of the most challenging golf courses we have in the country, we had an amazing experience at the course during the last edition of the series with great golf talents being showcased,” said NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora.

He added that the tournament was part of the company’s commitment to supporting the growth of golf in the country by providing a platform for amateur and junior golfers to play and improve their skills.

Competition is in the following categories: Men golfers playing off handicaps 0-18 and Lady golfers playing off handicaps 0-22; Division Two (comprising Men golfers playing off handicaps 19-36 and Lady golfers playing off handicaps 23-36; Division Three (comprising Men golfers playing off handicaps 37-54 and Lady golfers playing off handicaps 37-54; Ladies’ Category; and the Junior Category.

So far, 12 senior and two junior golfers from the previous three tournaments have booked their slots to play at the grand finale, which will be hosted at the Muthaiga Golf Club in December.

In Kericho, the nine-hole Kericho Golf Club course will host the Tea-Up with The Stanbic Bank Kenya golf tournament. The event has drawn 119 players.

At Machakos Golf Club, a huge field of 172 was drawn for the Kenya Defence Forces Golf Association (KDFGA) Captain’s Prize.

Besides Machakos club members, the event has also attracted over 30 members of KDFGA who will be battling it out for prizes reserved for them.

Among the Machakos members drawn include Simon Kimatu who last month produced an amazing 44 points, to clinch the fifth leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour series, beating South Africa-based Kimanzi Muthengi on countback.