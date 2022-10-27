‘Top 100 Most Loved Brands by Women’ host inaugural golf tournament

The “Top 100 Most Loved Brands by Women” will today host its inaugural golf tournament at the Windsor Golf an Country Club on Friday.

The tournament draws business leaders, investors, policymakers and other key stakeholders in trade and investment from corporates, SMEs, government, and development sectors.

Their role is to enhance the understanding of the role of women in decision-making whilst purchasing and consuming brands or services.

“The one-day tournament will field more than 150 players. This is a platform for industry leaders to appreciate and learn how women are an engine of economic and business growth,” BSD Group’s Founder and CEO Eva Muraya says.

“The women’s market is a lucrative segment with great potential of growth for most businesses to invest in. From an inspirational perspective, we have established that a combination of factors such as finances, family, career, education, and personal preferences are key drivers of how women consume products and services.”

The study is a partnership between BSD Group – a corporate brand building and strategic communications firm and Kenya’s leading market research and consulting company Ipsos.

Muraya adds: “TMLB market study establishes the authority of women consumers as an emerging, significant, and profitable consumer market in Africa. The study also serves as an insight-led tool to inform, empower, and enrich businesses with the understanding of women as a market segment.”